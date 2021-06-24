Kathy Hilton Reveals Whether She's Still Friends with Lisa Vanderpump After Kyle Richards Drama

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards said from the audience, "You're not friends with her"

Kathy Hilton is mostly siding with her sister Kyle Richards in her public falling out with Lisa Vanderpump.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday night, Hilton talked about her fan-favorite appearances on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One fan then asked Hilton if still maintains a friendship with Vanderpump, 60, even after her drama with Hilton's sister Richards, 52.

"Um, you know, Kyle is sitting right here," Hilton, 62, began, looking at Richards in the studio audience as the guests around her laughed. "Truthfully, I don't- She's so busy."

Richards then interjected, "You're not friends with her."

"Look at her, we're having a big fight!" Hilton joked, adding of Vanderpump, "She's busy, and she does work for Mr. Cohen - Andrew, as I should be calling him - so I don't get a chance to see her. I do have to say, when she did say that Kyle should keep her new little nose out of her business, that made me feel a little bad. Because Kyle always wanted just to have things good, and I don't know what's going on."

In June 2019, Vanderpump quit RHOBH after nine seasons on the Bravo reality series, leaving behind a lingering feud with Richards.

Vanderpump's decision to exit the show came after the restaurateur had a major falling-out with her cast mates, most notably longtime pal Richards. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump's rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, and then gave away. Now known as "Puppy Gate," the scandal dominated a whole season's storyline.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April 2019, Richards opened up about the explosive fight between her and Vanderpump that aired that season. The blowup began over Richards approaching Vanderpump about a tabloid story concerning the drama over Kemsley's rescue dog that many of the Housewives believe was leaked by Vanderpump, which she denied.

"Unfortunately, our friendship ended on that day," Richards said at the time. "It seems so silly because it did not have to get to this point. What happened at Lisa's house was really upsetting."

Richards said she was stunned by Vanderpump's reaction in that moment: "She had such an overly dramatic reaction, screaming at me like that. She can be challenging and stubborn."

Still, Richards at the time that said she would be open to patching things up. "I would like to think we can be friends again," she said. "I always have room in my heart for someone that I have cared about."