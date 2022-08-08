Kathy Hilton Is Confident Kyle Richards Will Be Back on 'RHOBH' Despite Exit Hints: 'She 'Is' the Show'

Kathy Hilton think her sister Kyle Richards still has plenty to share on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — despite Richards' own hints that she is nearing the end of her tenure on the Bravo show.

"She works so hard, and you kind of finally sometimes go, 'Well, maybe this is it.' But I think she'll be back," Hilton, 63, told E! News.

"I think that she is the show," continued Hilton, who has been classified as a "Friend of" RHOBH since she began appearing more regularly last season.

Last month, Hilton got real when asked about reports of a rumored feud with Richards, 53, after the pair were said to have exchanged tense, hurtful words during the cast trip to Aspen.

"We're great," Hilton told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, I had said some things out of frustration that I was feeling personally."

Hilton then admitted to saying "some things that I should not have said," but shared she and her sister have since worked through their issues.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Back in May, Richards — who is the sole remaining OG RHOBH star — opened up about her uncertain future with the show saying she was still considering her place on the show after a tumultuous season 12.

"I always say, 'I don't know,' and each season I think, 'Well maybe I can do one more,'" she told E! News. "And sometimes I'm just like, 'How can I keep doing this?' especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended."

Richards shared that when she wrapped filming on season 12, she was confident it was her last time as a Housewife: "I was like, 'There's absolutely no way. I'm done. I'm finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can't take this.'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.