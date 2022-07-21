The reality star opened up about the ups and downs she has experienced with sister Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton Speaks Out About Her Rumored Feud with Kyle Richards: 'Sisters Do Go Through Things'

Kathy Hilton is setting the record straight.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton, 63, opened up about reports of a rumored feud with sister Kyle Richards. The pair allegedly experienced tension during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast's Aspen trip, where Hilton supposedly had a meltdown and said some insensitive things. Some of those remarks were allegedly directed at Richards, 53.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Addressing where the two currently stand, Hilton said: "We're great."

"You know, I had said some things out of frustration that I was feeling personally," she continued, explaining how she had also been exhausted and hungry at the time.

Hilton then admitted to saying "some things that I should not have said," but they have since worked through their issues.

RHOBH's season 12 midseason trailer teased the drama ahead with Hilton and Richards. Because of how things escalated, Lisa Rinna stepped in to mediate.

"I just want to know where that hatred comes from," Lisa, 59, said as Kyle appeared distraught. Hilton then responded, "You can be very unkind too."

When it comes to Rinna's involvement, Hilton told ET she understands her castmate's perspective.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think that she cares a lot about Kyle, and I think that she cares about me, and I think that she just wanted to help out," Hilton shared. "... Hopefully everybody has good intentions and it works itself out. But I did apologize to Kyle. Sisters do go through things."

Hilton added: "I learned."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hilton opened up about her dynamic with the pair's other sister, Kim Richards.

Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards From left: Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"That is a rumor I would like to clear up — Kim and I have never had a problem," she said. "I mean, like all sisters, we've had a little something here or there ... but we get along very, very well."

Kyle and Kim, 57, had been a part of RHOBH since its debut season. Kim later left after five seasons, but Kathy joined the series last year as a "friend of" the cast.

Hilton made her first season 12 appearance late in the game, but she's set to bring the drama with her. In addition to experiencing tension with Kyle, Hilton also finds herself in hot water with other castmates after her alleged meltdown.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: (l-r) Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo) Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I saw her just so angry," Erika Girardi said as Lisa added, "I had locked myself in the bedroom."

"Kathy was f—ing raging," Diana Jenkins also said. "I don't even know who that person was."

Previously, Hilton told PEOPLE she "never" considered joining RHOBH until Kyle convinced her to do the show.

"I never would have thought I'd say yes to this," she explained. "I stopped watching it after the first season. My sister Kyle and I had our ups and downs so it was nothing that I wanted to watch. But Kyle convinced me to do it. And I was flattered. I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her."