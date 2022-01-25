Kathy Hilton Says Son-in-Law Carter Reum 'Offended' Her During Paris Hilton's Wedding Planning

The Hilton mother-daughter duo didn't see eye to eye on why Reum was so involved in planning

Kathy Hilton is opening up about the problems she had with Carter Reum and his wedding planning style.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Kathy, 62, explained that she felt daughter Paris Hilton's fiancé got too involved in the wedding planning to the point where he offended her.

The conversation started with Paris revealing that her mom called Reum, 40, "the octopus" and a "groomzilla" due to his active involvement with their nuptials.

"Because he's got his mitts into everything," Kathy chimed in, before sharing some of the things that Reum did to displease her during the process.

"She goes, 'Mommy, he means well,'" Kathy recalled of Paris' reaction. "But he was offending me. He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner, the hotels, everything. I said, 'This is not normal.' He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards."

Defending her fiancé, Paris, 40, noted: "He's just very responsible, very organized, and we're not."

Paris' wedding is the focus of her new Peacock reality series Paris in Love, which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the road to her and Reum's wedding extravaganza. The Hilton heiress tied the knot with Reum in November, and then set off for a honeymoon around the globe.

However, before the marriage was official, the planning drama unfolded on-screen. Scenes of Reum calling the Beverly Hills Hotel and asking to meet with the wedding planner caused tension between him, Paris and his future mother-in-law.

"I'm the final call — whoever writes the check. I mean, do you know what I'm saying?" Kathy said. "This is like, my wedding too. How do you think it makes me look and feel when the son-in-law-to-be has already called over there?"

Paris didn't necessarily agree. "I love my mom, but I don't know how she's got it in her mind that my wedding is her wedding," she told the cameras. "I don't want to be mean and hurt her feelings, but like, I'm the bride, you're the mother of the bride."

Reum also chimed in on the matter after Paris told him that Kathy said he should stay in his lane.

"Well, the thing is, I'm happy to stay in my lane. We just need you and your mom to get into a vehicle and start moving in your lane. And that lane seems like there's a car accident and no cars are getting through," he joked. "I'll tap her in, tell her Carter will stay in his lane. I just need someone else to go in the lane to start doing stuff."

Though the road to the altar was rocky at times, there's peace in Paris's life now. She's shared glimpses into her love story with Reum on social media, including one Instagram post on Friday where she reflected on how their romance has changed her life for the better.

"Current Mood: Likes staying at home and happily in love. I totally get it now," she wrote beside a clip of her and Reum.

Kathy has also accepted Reum into the family.