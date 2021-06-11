Kathy Hilton Opens Up About Daughter Paris' Upcoming Wedding: 'It Will Be Beautiful and Classic'

"I'm going to handle the wedding," Kathy, 62, tells PEOPLE for this week's issue. "I'm going to sit down and talk with her. And it depends on what month we do it. But it will be beautiful and classic."

And perhaps a bit more low-key than fans of the reality star-turned-business mogul might expect.

"She's not the fancy person people might think," says Kathy of Paris, who got engaged to Reum in February after dating over a year. "The truth is, she'd be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She's very easy breezy."

Paris, Kathy, and Nicki Hilton Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

And besides taking on her role as wedding planner, Kathy, who has been wed to real estate investor Rick Hilton since 1979, is relishing being a grandmother. Her son Barron is dad to Milou, 15 months, and daughter Nicky has two girls: Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3.