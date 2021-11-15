Kathy Hilton on Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Future: 'I Don't Know'
Kathy Hilton joined season 11 of RHOBH as a "friend"
Kathy Hilton's future on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is uncertain.
Hilton, who made her RHOBH debut as a "friend" during season 11, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she still hasn't decided if she plans to return for season 12.
"You know, I don't know what I'm doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don't right now."
Instead, Hilton said she has other priorities to focus on — like the recent marriage of her daughter Paris Hilton to venture capitalist Carter Reum. The two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Los Angeles last week, surrounded by friends and family.
And with the nupitals behind them, Hilton told ET that she is looking forward to an upcoming family vacation with the newylweds.
"Just to clear it up, I am not going on the honeymoon," she said. "We are taking a family trip for a week and then they go off on their honeymoon."
As for RHOBH, Hilton has missed a few cast events since the show started filming earlier this month. According to ET, she was absent for the opening of sister Kyle Richards' new store in Palm Springs and a party thrown by Sutton Stracke.
While her future on the show is unclear, Hilton previously told PEOPLE that filmng brought her and Richards closer together after years of a strained relationship.
"I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her," she said. "It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I've really appreciated this time."