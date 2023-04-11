Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards on Their Sisterly Bond: 'You're My Biggest Supporter'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards showed off their sisterly bond on National Siblings Day Monday.

"I love love. I look up to you ... You're like my biggest supporter," Kim, 58, said to older sister Kathy, 64, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "You're always behind me and always encouraging me and when I think I can't do something, I know you believe I can."

Kim also said she appreciates their shared laughter. "We do have fun together. We really do. And I think also the other thing is you're very patient with me and that's huge because sometimes I need that."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

She continued, "When I tell you something, you're patient, and you guide me and tell me what you would do, and I have to say [that] most of the time I listened to you."

For her part, Kathy spoke in depth about the day Kim was born: "It was like having a little living doll and I was so proud. I was so excited because I've been the only child for five years. So I was thrilled to have — you know, go into the nursery in the morning and just look at you and poke at you to try to wake you up so that I can pick you up."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kathy is still in a rough patch with her and Kim's younger sister Kyle Richards. As of March, Kathy and Kyle were not on "speaking terms" a source told PEOPLE.

The conversation also touched on Kathy and Kim's experience grandmothers who can't resist spoiling their grandchildren — but insist the love gets paid forward.

"Any time I bring them something, they have to give something away," Kim explained. "So they have to give something to children that don't have anything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now filming, seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.