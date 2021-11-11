Kathy Hilton Jokes Daughter Paris Is 'Crazy' for Celebrating Monthly Anniversaries with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are set to wed in a three-day celebration beginning Thursday

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum are committed to frequent celebrations of their love.

In the first episode of the star's new Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love, the couple marked their 20-month anniversary with a special date. The episode dropped Thursday, the same day Hilton and Reum, both 40, are set to tie the knot.

"Carter and I celebrate our anniversary every month," Paris told the cameras. "We call it our month-iversaries. Every month on the 29th."

Mom Kathy Hilton had her own thoughts about the tradition.

"The monthly anniversary thing, I thought that maybe they would do that for a few months or for the first six months," she said in her own on-camera interview.

"It went on and on and on, and whatever floats your boat… Crazy," she later teased.

While chatting with her mom, Paris asked Kathy, 62, if she also celebrated each month with husband Rick Hilton, to which she replied, "No."

"So that's not normal?" Paris asked, receiving another "no."

For the date itself, Reum surprised Paris with a diamond necklace and a rack full of dress options, instructing her in a note to be ready for a car to pick her up. Before she left, Kathy had some words of wisdom for her daughter, who was struggling with whether her romance was "too good to be true."

"You're like I was, and I know that feeling. Like, 'Oh, is it too good to be true?'" Kathy said. "You're worth it. You deserve every minute of this happiness. And I believe that it was meant to be."

"I think she's been disappointed before, so you start to get a little paranoid, but I'm really happy because I think that she has made the right choice," Kathy added to the cameras. "They both complement each other."

Paris reflected on the sweet moment while dining with Reum later at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

"She's never liked any of my boyfriends," Paris said of her mom. "I've never met my boyfriends' families, it's never been like that. With you, after one month I was in Michigan with your entire family, and we've been like family ever since."

Reum made Paris "pinky swear" that their monthly celebrations would continue.

"We're definitely going to be celebrating monthly for the rest of our lives, it's kind of our thing," he told the cameras, adding to Paris, "Deal?"