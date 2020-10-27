Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Kathy Hilton Joins Season 11 Cast

Kathy Hilton will appear alongside her sister Kyle Richards in the Bravo franchise

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild will star in the Bravo franchise's upcoming season 11 alongside her sister Kyle Richards. (Their other sister, Kim Richards, previously appeared on RHOBH for five seasons.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I mean, I would be happy … I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” Kyle said. “My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Image zoom Kathy Hilton | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Image zoom From left: Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Image zoom From left: Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Speculation that Kathy might join the show emerged when she snapped a photo with Andy Cohen at a restaraunt last year. On WWHL at the time, Cohen clarified the situation, denying reports that he took her out to dinner to woo her for the show.

“The truth is, I went to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills and Kathy was at the table next to us and we took a photo together,” he said.

“With that said, never say never,” Kyle chimed in.

“Never say never, exactly,” Cohen replied.

Also joining season 11 of RHOBH is entrepreneur and mom of two Crystal Kung Minkoff, the founder of Real Coco, a company that offers coconut products.

The new Housewife has been married to Rob Minkoff, who directed the original Lion King movie, for 13 years. The couple shares son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5.

Image zoom Crystal Kung Minkoff | Credit: Crystal Kung Minkoff/Instagram

The casting news comes after Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards' exits.

Teddi, 39, announced in September that after three seasons on the show, her contract had not been renewed. That same month, a rep for Denise, 49, confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH after two seasons.

Her exit came after a tumultuous season during which Brandi Glanville alleged on-camera that the two had affair, which Denise has repeatedly denied.