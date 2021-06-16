Kathy Hilton Says She Has No Plans to Become a Housewife on RHOBH: I'll 'Never Hold a Diamond'

Kathy Hilton has quickly become a fan-favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season - but she won't ever take on the Housewife role for the Bravo reality series.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Hilton opened up about her future with the Beverly Hills franchise. "I will never hold a diamond, ever. That I can tell you," the reality star, 62, said. "I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn't have time."

Asked about whether she will return for season 12, Hilton said: "We'll see. There's 21 episodes, [in season 11] so there's another 15 episodes to watch."

Hilton doesn't think that she will appear on the RHOBH reunion at the end of this current season either, but she said that she "would love to."

PEOPLE confirmed last October that Hilton would be joining the long-running series in its 11th season. She appears alongside her sister Kyle Richards, who has been a part of the show since its debut season.

Hilton and Richards' other sister, Kim Richards, previously starred on the first five seasons of RHOBH.

Before Hilton finally came on board, RHOBH producers had been trying to cast her on the series for years. The socialite and philanthropist told Entertainment Tonight what led to her change of heart.

"I just thought, you know what, I'm at a point in my life where A) it was COVID [during that time]. It was a little boring," she admitted. "When Kyle was insistent and just kept on and the producer, literally, we went back and forth and back and forth for three months and it was 'yes,' 'no.' It was really more 'no' and then I thought, 'Well ...'"

"First of all, my mom was so shady about the whole thing," Nicky, 37, said on Paris' This Is Paris podcast in March. "Pretty much every year this rumor surfaces: 'Kathy Hilton is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' And we're like, 'No, she's not.' This year was no different."

As rumors began swirling again, Nicky confronted her mother about whether the casting speculation was true. "I asked her, 'Mom, are you going to be on the show?' She's like, 'No,'" Nicky recalled, noting that her mother later revealed that she was asked about joining.

"She goes, 'Well, they've asked me and I'm thinking about it, but I'm probably not going to do it,'" Nicky said. "Cut to Paris and I in Soho walking down the street and our friend FaceTimes us being like, 'I see your mom is on the Real Housewives ... PEOPLE magazine just confirmed it.'"