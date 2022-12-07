Kathy Hilton Gets Real About Family Rough Patch as Kyle Richards Confirms 'RHOBH' Is on 'Pause'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars attended Tuesday's People's Choice Awards and gave a status update on their relationship after the latest season ended in tears for Kyle

Published on December 7, 2022 03:55 PM
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kathy Hilton hasn't talked to Kyle Richards in "a while" — and the sisters have plenty of time to iron out their differences as it doesn't appear The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back in production any time soon.

"I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while," Hilton, 63, told Access Hollywood at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. "We've texted, but I have not talked to her for a while."

Richards, 53, was also on the PCA red carpet, telling Extra: "We could be better, but we are sisters and at the end of the day we always come together, but we could be better and that's what I want, that's what I need in my life — to feel good."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/real-housewives-of-beverly-hills/" data-inlink="true">THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS</a> -- Pictured: (l-r) <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, Kathy Hilton
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

When asked about a potential date for RHOBH, Richards said, "I think 'pause' is the word of the moment; it sounds more dramatic than it actually is. I think we just kind of want to shift our schedule."

She explained, "We used to start in April, it's kind of inched its way over the years, but we are starting later this time," Richards expanded on the typical timeline. "People think there must be some drama, 'they are starting late,' it's not that serious."

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty

Hilton found herself in a viral moment on Tuesday when she took a moment to freshen up her lipstick after her RHOBH castmates presented the 2022 People's Choice Award for for drama TV star of 2022 to Law & Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay. (Guess everything wasn't "hunky dory" with her pout.)

RHOBH was nominated as one a top reality show of 2022 but ultimately lost out to Hulu's The Kardashians. Richards was in the running for reality TV star of 2022, though the award ultimately wen to Khloé Kardashian.

Bravos Most Golden Moments Power Hour from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Greg Endries/Bravo via Getty

Despite the fact the sisters still appear to be keeping a civil distance, their family members remain supportively optimistic they'll once again make things right in their relationship.

"I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does," Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, 52, said last month.

He continued, "If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it. If she's not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent."

