Kathy Hilton Awkwardly Confuses Lizzo and Gabourey Sidibe: 'My Vision Is Terrible'

The RHOBH star mixed up the two Black stars during a WWHL game — she later explained, "The screen was so far away ... I couldn't even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was"

By
Published on August 11, 2022 04:39 PM
Lizzo, Kathy Hilton, Gabourey Sidibe
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Rachel Luna/Getty

Kathy Hilton had an uncomfortable mix-up on on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she mistook world-famous singer Lizzo for another Black performer: Academy Award-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe.

Host Andy Cohen welcomed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her costar Crystal Kung Minkoff into the clubhouse and invited Hilton, 63, to play a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?"

When a photo of Lizzo, 34, appeared on the screen, Hilton said she felt like she knew who it was.

"Precious?" she guessed, referring to the title role played by Sidibe, which scored the now-39-year-old actress an Oscar nod, in Lee Daniels' 2009 film.

Laughter followed at Hilton's mistake, and Hilton tried to gloss over the mistake by saying, "That's what I call her! Her nickname is Precious to me."

While Hilton seemed unaware of the gaffe, many perceived it to be a microaggression given that Hilton is white and both Lizzo and Sidibe are curvy Black women.

Some viewers seemed to winkingly brush off her mistake — one viewer commented on Cohen's Twitter "@Andy did Kathy really call Lizzo Precious 🥴😭🤦🏿‍♀️💀😂😒Bless her heart"

Others found it offensive, with one writing, "You actually think that … Precious remark was acceptable?"

On Thursday, Hilton responded via Instagram comment, blaming the incident on her eyesight (fans will recall the Friend of RHOBH did previously mistake her sister Kyle Richards for Black Housewife Garcelle Beauvais).

"The screen was so far away and my vision is terrible," Kathy replied to one commenter, according to the Queens of Bravo fan account. "I couldn't even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen follows Bravo's weeknight primetime programming (check daily listings).

Related Articles
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Social Media Bad Behavior: 'I've Just Been a Nightmare, I Know It'
Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton attend the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathy Hilton's Husband? All About Rick Hilton
Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
'RHOBH:' Erika Girardi Admits 'I Could've Hurt Myself' When Called Out on 'Rock Bottom' Drinking Moment
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' Trailer: Kyle Richards Thinks Someone Is Out to Make Kathy Hilton 'Look Bad' After Aspen Drama
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources
crystal-kung-minkoff
'RHOBH' 's'' Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up About Enduring Online Harassment: 'I Can't Stay Away From It'
Kyle Richards, Garcelle
'RHOBH' 's Kyle Richards Says Garcelle Beauvais 'Hurt My Feelings' After Comments About Kathy Hilton
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
'RHOBH' : A New Housewife Claims the 'Villain' Role in Season 12 Trailer — 'Here I Am'
Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Giraldi
'RHOBH' 's Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was 'Upset' Erika Girardi Threw Her New Memoir in the Trash
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika Girardi Says Tom Girardi's Health Remains in Decline: 'He Thinks He's Still Practicing Law'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Lisa Rinna Did Not Cause Production Shut Down During RHOBH Cast Trip: Source
Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino
'RHOBH' : Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino Join Season 12 Cast as Returning Stars Are Announced
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Is Joined By Son Benjamin — on His 3rd Birthday — at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
rhobh
'RHOBH' Production Shuts Down as Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Test Positive for COVID
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton
Kyle Richards Is 'Pretty Sure' Kathy Hilton Will Return to 'RHOBH' : 'I'm Hopeful'