Kathy Hilton Awkwardly Confuses Lizzo and Gabourey Sidibe: 'My Vision Is Terrible'

Kathy Hilton had an uncomfortable mix-up on on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she mistook world-famous singer Lizzo for another Black performer: Academy Award-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe.

Host Andy Cohen welcomed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her costar Crystal Kung Minkoff into the clubhouse and invited Hilton, 63, to play a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?"

When a photo of Lizzo, 34, appeared on the screen, Hilton said she felt like she knew who it was.

"Precious?" she guessed, referring to the title role played by Sidibe, which scored the now-39-year-old actress an Oscar nod, in Lee Daniels' 2009 film.

Laughter followed at Hilton's mistake, and Hilton tried to gloss over the mistake by saying, "That's what I call her! Her nickname is Precious to me."

While Hilton seemed unaware of the gaffe, many perceived it to be a microaggression given that Hilton is white and both Lizzo and Sidibe are curvy Black women.

Some viewers seemed to winkingly brush off her mistake — one viewer commented on Cohen's Twitter "@Andy did Kathy really call Lizzo Precious 🥴😭🤦🏿‍♀️💀😂😒Bless her heart"

Others found it offensive, with one writing, "You actually think that … Precious remark was acceptable?"

On Thursday, Hilton responded via Instagram comment, blaming the incident on her eyesight (fans will recall the Friend of RHOBH did previously mistake her sister Kyle Richards for Black Housewife Garcelle Beauvais).

"The screen was so far away and my vision is terrible," Kathy replied to one commenter, according to the Queens of Bravo fan account. "I couldn't even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen follows Bravo's weeknight primetime programming (check daily listings).