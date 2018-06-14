Kathy Griffin Slams Kevin Hart for Not Going After Trump in His Comedy: 'That's a P— Move'

Kevin Hart has avoided the subject of President Donald Trump in his comedy routine, which Kathy Griffin has called out as a “p— move.”

Griffin — who was vilified for posing in a photo with a replica of the president’s bloodied, decapitated head last year — spoke with USA Today about the political nature of her show, specifically pointing out Hart while criticizing comics who leave Trump out of their routines.

“I do feel like this is such an anxiety-ridden time for everyone that there is a thirst for all kinds of comedy,” she told the outlet. “And look, if you want to not hear about Trump at all, go see Kevin Hart. He doesn’t even mention Trump. I personally think that’s a p— move because he’s a black man. But I guess he’s selling more tickets than I ever will.”

Neither Griffin nor Hart immediately replied to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.

During an appearance on The View last year, Hart encouraged fellow comedians to exercise good judgement and be aware of their impact.

“You’re just looking at comics being comics,” the 38-year-old said. “We always take risks, but sometimes it can be distasteful.”

Griffin, 57, also talked about taking back her apology for the scandalous photo mocking the president, a joke that cost the star her job as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper and resulted in her being investigated by the Secret Service for two months.

“Every day that passes, more people realize not only was my photo literally harmless, but completely legal,” she told USA Today. “The nice thing is that, after a year, several folks who were afraid to support me are (doing so) now, and that obviously signifies a real sea change. I have people like Mark Hamill tweeting, ‘Go see Kathy Griffin.’ I barely know Mark Hamill – I only met him one time. That’s a big deal for me.”

Kathy Griffin Christopher Polk/Getty

After being unable to tour in the United States, Griffin went overseas, performing in 23 cities in 15 countries. She recently embarked on her “Laugh Your Head Off World Tour,” which includes gigs in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Chicago and a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall in New York.

“I’m trying to sort of get people to forgive me and get people to come back to me or give me a chance,” she recently told the Associated Press. “And it’s interesting. It’s really like I’m starting all over again.”