Kathy Griffin Shades Megyn Kelly for 'Santa Is White' Comments with Photo of Festive Barack Obama

Kathy Griffin called Megyn Kelly out on Twitter Wednesday, shading the former NBC anchor for her past controversial comments in which she insisted Santa Claus is white.

Griffin, 58, posted a photo of Barack Obama visiting the Washington, D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital.

“I have some news for you…” Griffin wrote, tagging Kelly, 48.

The former president was seen carrying a sack of toys and wearing a Santa hat as he walked down the hospital hallway.

In 2013, when Kelly worked at Fox News, she took issue with a headline arguing that Santa Claus shouldn’t always be portrayed as a white man.

“When I saw this headline I kind of laughed, and I said, ‘This is so ridiculous. Yet another person claiming it’s racist to have a white Santa,’ ” Kelly said at the time. “And by the way, for all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white. But this person is just arguing that maybe we should also have a black Santa, but Santa is what he is, and just so you know, we’re just debating this ’cause someone wrote about it, kids.”

She compared the issue to that of the portrayal of Jesus.

“Just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn’t mean it has to change,” she said. “Jesus was a white man, too … He was a historical figure, that’s a verifiable fact, as is Santa. I just want the kids watching to know that.” (Jesus’ race and appearance are actually debated among historians.)

When asked about the incident last year, Kelly admitted she misspoke.

“I regret a lot of what I’ve said,” Kelly said. “I mean, you’re going to be on the air several hours a week on live television, you’re going to say stupid s—. That’s just the reality, you know, so yeah, there’s a lot I’d like to go back and say differently.”

In October, Kelly once again faced backlash for her comments on race when she questioned whether wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume is actually racist during a segment on her 9 a.m. hour of the Today show.

The controversy ended with Kelly’s show being canceled. Though Megyn Kelly Today is officially done, her future at the network remains unclear. Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the network and Kelly are hammering out the terms of her exit from NBC News, which is complicated by her $23 million-a-year contract. (She has two years left.)