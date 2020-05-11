Kathy Griffin Remembers Late Mom Maggie on Mother's Day, Almost 2 Months After Her Death

Kathy Griffin marked her first Mother's Day without her mom Maggie Griffin on Sunday.

The comedian dedicated a touching tribute to her late mother, who died at 99 years old on March 17 while battling dementia. Sharing a photo of the two holding hands on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in 2010, Kathy, 59, sweetly recalled their night out at the awards show together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I took her as my date to the primetime Emmys. So many folks were clamoring to meet her, hug her, and tell her how they felt like they knew her & loved her," she wrote. "I had the time of my life acting as her personal bodyguard and HER 'plus one.' #mothersday #mothersdaymemories."

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Born Margaret Mary Corbally on June 10, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois, according to her IMDb profile, Maggie worked as a hospital administrator and later went on to star in two of Kathy's shows: Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (2005-10) and Kathy (2012-13).

While appearing on the series, Maggie became a reality TV star in her own right. "Mother, Grandmother, Wine Connoisseur," is how she described herself on her Instagram account, which was filled with funny posts about her and her comedian daughter.

Kathy announced her mother's death on Instagram with a photo of the two on March 18, writing, "My mom, the one and only Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much."

"I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared," she continued. "Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She's irreplaceable."

"I'm telling you right now, I am not doing well with this," she admitted. "I'm rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick's Day. I love you guys. KG."