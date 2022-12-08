Kathy Griffin Recalls Having Dinner with Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson, Kris Jenner After Trump Photo Scandal

"It turned out that they were quite wonderful to talk to that night," the comedian wrote of the dinner in an op-ed published by Newsweek

Published on December 8, 2022 12:57 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards)
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Kathy Griffin is looking back on the night her photoshoot with a bloodied replica of former President Donald Trump's head went public.

In an op-ed for Newsweek published Wednesday, Griffin, 62, shared that on the day the image hit the internet, she had dinner plans at her home with a slew of celebrity guests.

"The night of the Trump photo, I happened to have planned a dinner at my house with Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson and Kris Jenner. I'd quite literally had the worst day of my career and the three of them showed up looking a million dollars and I was in my PJs," she wrote. "It turned out that they were quite wonderful to talk to that night. So much so I wondered: Might it all just stop tonight?"

Melanie Griffith attends Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); Rita Wilson attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Variety via Getty Images); <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

However, the repercussions piled on. Griffin added, "The hatred from the right was more intense than I could have thought, but not that surprising. But the left wing being so taken by this campaign against me was hard. It was just too much for me."

She said that her life quickly changed, with most of her career being put on pause.

"I learned that my old friends weren't coming back," Griffin continued. "Anderson Cooper calling my photo 'disgusting' still hurts because I really adored him. Andy Cohen saying 'I don't know her' after it all went down was, and is, painful, because I really enjoyed my time at Bravo."

Prior to the scandal, Griffin was performing several stand-up shows and executive produced her show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired on Bravo from 2005 to 2010.

After the photos featuring Trump, the actress was fired from co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special, investigated by the Secret Service, put on a "No-Fly" list, and saw many of her stand-up gigs canceled.

"I think I'm still banned from most of the talk shows, but Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers were great, they were the only two that would have me on," she explained in the Newsweek essay. "Aubrey Plaza brought over a casserole two days after everything blew up. I don't think I'd even changed my f---ing pajamas. That was very special and meaningful. Those moments really go a long way; it's another person, another beacon somewhere on the horizon."

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Documents Her First Walk Since Lung Surgery: 'Let's Do This'

Griffin returned to television for the first time in five years when she was cast in season 5 of HBO Max's Search Party as a conspiracy theorist named Liquorice Montague for four episodes. Shortly after filming the part, Griffin underwent surgery for lung cancer treatment.

She also toured in 17 countries and released her own documentary, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story, which examines the fallout from the Trump photo scandal.

In November 2021, Griffin made an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to announce that she was cancer free.

Last month, Griffin made headlines for being suspended from Twitter after impersonating the company's new CEO Elon Musk.

