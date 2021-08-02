Kathy Griffin Recalls Being 'So Unsteady' amid 'Nasty' Drug Detox: 'It Was Crazy'

The comedian opens up about her battle with addiction, her recent lung cancer diagnosis and more in an upcoming Nightline interview with co-anchor Juju Chang

For the first time, Kathy Griffin is opening up about her drug addiction and subsequent recovery.

The comedian, who announced her recent lung cancer diagnosis on social media Monday morning, will discuss the news in an interview with co-anchor Juju Chang airing tonight on ABC News' Nightline. She will also delve into her mental health journey, her addiction to pills, a suicide attempt, her newfound sobriety and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Griffin, 60, opens up about her drug detox process.

"The detox was nasty," she says. "I mean, it was [going on for] months."

Continuing, Griffin says her withdrawal symptoms included tremors and flop sweat. "I was so unsteady," she says. "Like, when I would brush my teeth, my husband [Randy Bick] had to hold my hips so I wouldn't fall over. It was crazy."

After Chang remarks that Griffin was "in deep," the Emmy winner acknowledges: "[It was a] bad detox — bad detox."

Kathy Griffin Credit: Nightline

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another clip from the sit-down, Griffin says she received her cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago.

"Really just days ago — like, I think two weeks ago — I was diagnosed with cancer," she says. "As a friend of mine had said, 'How many kicks in the nuts can you take?' My nuts are pretty strong, but it's a challenge."

"I was definitely in shock," she continues. "I'm still a little bit in shock — not denial, but once a day I'll just turn to like, nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this s---? Is this a bitch or what?'"

Kathy griffin Credit: FilmMagic

Griffin has previously said that she doesn't drink alcohol. In an interview with Marlo Thomas in 2012, she said she vowed never to touch alcohol again after her father offered her beer when she was choking on a piece of food at 10 years old.

"I probably just always knew, even at a young age, just to not go there," she said. "I think there may have been a voice, even at 10 years old, saying, 'You know what? The rest of the Griffins are doing it for you. You don't have to worry.' And I don't need [alcohol] to loosen up."

Last December, she tweeted about the importance of having open discussions about addiction.

"We all 1) are dealing with addiction 2) know someone very well who is dealing with addiction 3) need (and hopefully) want to talk about it with others 4) can learn more," she wrote. "I am encouraged by the online discussions today about drug addiction and alcoholism. It's about time."

Griffin's Nightline interview airs tonight at 12:35 a.m. ET on ABC.