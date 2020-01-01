The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Kathy Griffin is ushering in a new decade with a new husband!

The comedian, 59, married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick early Wednesday in what she described alongside a clip on Twitter as a ceremony lasting “just under 14 minutes.” Griffin’s video of the nuptials was only of the first minute or so and showed Lily Tomlin (hilariously) officiating.

“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” said the Grace and Frankie star, 80, as she began the ceremony. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

Griffin — who wore a pearly white, short-sleeved gown and carried a bouquet of red flowers for her memorable night — additionally captioned the footage, “LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear.”

The surprise “I dos” came just hours after Griffin announced her engagement to Bick in a sweet video she shared to Twitter on New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!” the two said in unison in the clip.

Joy, this doesn’t mean that Randy is actually going to make an “honest woman” out of me, right? https://t.co/4xygI9V7xh — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Honey! Back atcha💖. That’s why we are doing it after midnight. It will be a great start to 2020. Wishing you much happiness as well, my friend! https://t.co/7ARglb3Sh8 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Added Bick, “She said yes!”

The My Life on the D-List star said that her wedding would be “very atypical” and “very fun” and teased that her fans would be particularly excited by the officiant, who turned out to be Tomlin.

Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011 after meeting at a food and wine festival.

“Well, you know, I didn’t think it would last [because] he’s 18 years younger than I am!” she joked to PEOPLE in 2016. “Because I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will.”

The star soon learned she was wrong, explaining that Bick is “very sweet and very mellow.”

“He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy,” she previously told PEOPLE. “He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”

The couple briefly went their separate ways in November 2018, with Griffin writing on Twitter at the time that it was not a bitter split.

“God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up. After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him,” she tweeted.

Meet Mary and Maggie! Randy and I just couldn’t resist adding two more rescue puppers to our family! Olivia and Elliot are both very curious and very excited. 8 weeks old. 🐶🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/U1X1kGdQgq — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 28, 2019

They were back together within months, however, as Griffin shared a sweet photo of the couple smiling while they posed with Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes.

“We took a little break and we’re back,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March. “We just came to the decision that we’ve really been through so much together. We’ve been together over eight years … We both turned to each other and realized this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work.”

The two even added a pair of pets to their family on Saturday, as Griffin shared on Twitter that she and Bick had adopted two rescue dogs, Mary and Maggie. “Randy and I just couldn’t resist adding two more rescue puppers to our family!” she wrote.

This is the second marriage for Griffin, who split from software entrepreneur Matthew Moline in 2005 after four years of marriage.