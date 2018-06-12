Kathy Griffin Wants Kim Kardashian for President: ‘Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures’

Kathy Griffin has some suggestions about who should run for office during the next presidential election.

“I’m just floating this idea: Kardashian-Daniels 2020,” she tells PEOPLE, referring to reality star Kim Kardashian and Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing President Donald Trump. “I’m not saying it’s perfect, but desperate times call for desperate measures.”

The comedian actually lived next to Kardashian, 37, and her husband Kanye West in Bel-Air at the time she was vilified in May 2017 for posing in a photo with a replica of Trump’s decapitated head. Griffin is also close friends with Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner and had dinner with the momager, 61, the day the now-infamous picture was posted on photographer Tyler Shields’ website.

West and Kardashian.

But it’s West, 41, who has actually expressed interest in a 2020 presidential campaign, first suggesting as much during a speech at the 2015 VMAs.

Griffin, who kicks off the North American leg of her Laugh Your Head Off comedy tour on Thursday, has one other recommendation: “President Maddow,” the 57-year-old says of MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. “Look, I’m full of ideas.”

The My Life on the D-List star hasn’t shied away from filling her act with jokes about Trump, 70, and his administration since the photo — which she apologized for posting, but then retracted the apology — cost Griffin her job as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper and resulted in her getting investigated by the Secret Service for two months.

“You can’t write this s—!” Griffin says, pointing to situations like Environmental Protection Agency Administration Scott Pruitt trying to get his wife a job at fast food chain Chick-fil-A and Melania’s 25-day absence from the public eye. “That is just the kind of comedy that falls into my lap.”

She can even look back on the controversy with amusement, and retells the story of the notorious Trump shot on her tour. “The s— I couldn’t laugh at nine months ago, six months ago, I go, ‘Okay, I get it. It’s funny,’ ” the Chicago native says. “You have to admit it’s funny that anyone thought I was in ISIS.”

The two-time Emmy winner warns that while she doesn’t turn her standup routine into “a lecture on the First Amendment,” her show “definitely has a lefty, progressive slant because of what I’ve been through.”

Tasia Wells/WireImage

Griffin feels thankful that after a year of being a pariah in the comedy community and promoting herself primarily through social media and her digital newsletter, she can make people laugh again.

“Doing any kind of comedy, as long as I’m making people laugh, I don’t care if it’s a commercial or a guest spot, a TV special or an unscripted series or anything,” Griffin gushes. “I know it’s corny, but it’s my comfort zone. It’s where I feel fearless. It’s where I behave in a way that is, some would say, too fearless.”

Griffin’s Laugh Your Head Off tour starts Thursday at San Francisco’s The Masonic auditorium. Go to www.kathygriffin.com to join her mailing list.