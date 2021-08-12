Kathy Griffin Filmed Recurring Role on Season 5 of HBO Max's Search Party Before Cancer Surgery

The mystery is out with Kathy Griffin's latest gig!

The actress and comedian, 60, will appear in the fifth season of HBO Max's dark comedy Search Party, playing a conspiracy theorist named Liquorice Montague who takes Chantal (Clare McNulty) under her wing as a "codependent apprentice."

"Working with Kathy was a huge life moment for us," showrunners and executive producers Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She brought so much warmth, humanity, and professionalism to set and delivered a performance that will delight the world."

Griffin also raved about her role in a tweet on Wednesday. "SURPRISE! This is what I've been secret posting about! So excited!!!" she wrote alongside an article link from Variety, who was first to report the news.

Kathy Griffin Kathy Griffin | Credit: Mike Ruiz

Starring Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner, the first season of Search Party followed a group of friends who become involved in an investigation for a missing woman. As the series progressed, the friends found themselves wrapped up in a murder and its chaotic cover-up.

Season 5 of the show will see Dory (Shawkat) entering a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum). Dory folds her old friends Portia (Hagner), Elliott (Early) and Drew (Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

search party Search Party | Credit: Jon Pack/HBO Max

News of Griffin's role in the series comes a little over a week after the star underwent surgery for stage 1 lung cancer. In a statement released on Aug. 2, Griffin said that she was having a part of her lung removed despite having "never smoked" before her cancer diagnosis.

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she noted at the time. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

On Tuesday, the former Fashion Police host gave fans an update on her recovery process, sharing a light-hearted moment from her latest visit with her doctor.

"When you're a comedian — and I've been dealing with this for years — the doctors always want to be comedians too," she said in a video posted to her Instagram. "So he goes like this, 'You know, the thing about having a lobe removed from your lung is it's really not that big of a deal' -- in the meantime, I feel like I could fall over any minute."