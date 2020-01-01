Kathy Griffin Announces Surprise New Year's Eve Engagement — and Marriage!

Kathy Griffin is ringing in 2020 with a ring on her finger!

The comedian, 59, announced on New Year’s Eve that she and longtime boyfriend Randy Bick are set to tie the knot — and they’re ready to take the plunge just after midnight.

Griffin, who teased a big reveal just minutes earlier, revealed the happy news in a sweet video that featured her and Bick dressed in formalwear.

“Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!” the two said in unison in the clip.

Added Bick, “She said yes!”

The My Life on the D-List star then instructed fans to continue checking her social media feed for updates, and confirmed the nuptials would come at some point after midnight on west coast time.

“Very atypical, very fun, and you’re going to die when you see the officiant!” she teased in the video. “All right, love you guys.”

Bick then planted a kiss on his bride-to-be, leading her to joke, “Oh my god, you pervert, I’m a virgin!” before the two shared a sweet and goofy dance.

Griffin and Bick, who is 18 years the comedian’s junior, began dating in 2011 after meeting at a wine festival.

Griffin previously told PEOPLE that she thought their first encounter would be nothing more than a one-night stand.

“I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will,” she joked.

Still, she came around, telling PEOPLE in 2016 he was a “very sweet and very mellow” person.

“He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy,” she said. “He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”

The couple briefly split in November 2018 before reuniting this past April, when Griffin shared a photo of the couple posing with Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes.

This will be the second marriage for Griffin, who was previously wed to software entrepreneur Matthew Moline. They split in 2005 after four years of marriage.