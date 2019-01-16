Kathy Griffin Feuds with 'Ex-Friend' Don Cheadle on Twitter Over Her Trump Mask Controversy

Almost two years after she sparked widespread outrage for posing with a replica of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand, Kathy Griffin is “still frustrated” with her lack of supporters in the controversy.

On Tuesday, the comedian went after Don Cheadle on Twitter after he posted a photo in support of the Sleeping Giants, an organization that fights against bigotry and sexism.

“Oh GREAT Don,” tweeted Griffin, 58. “I will never forgive you for your nasty tweet the day my smear campaign started. You know it was a f—ing smear campaign and you have never taken a moment to apologize. Some liberal you are. Yes, my memory is long my ex friend. Shame on you. I kept a list. Fear me.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Rich Fury/Getty

Cheadle, 54, responded with a simple “Huh?”, which didn’t go over well with Griffin.

“You don’t remember? Look up your tweets from May 30, 2017 or May 31,” she said. “You. Of all people. Just another Hollywood movie star phony. You really had a problem with my photo? U don’t know a smear campaign from the oval office, the tabloids, the actual news, two federal investigations?” RELATED: Kathy Griffin Is ‘Not Sorry’ for Infamous Trump Photo — ‘I Knew What I Was Doing’ In response to a fan who said they didn’t see this feud coming, Griffin wrote: “Neither did I.” “We had a good conversation one time. I guess he was just full of s—. Still waiting for someone of consequence to publicly stand up for what I am going through. No one with actual, visual power. You could’ve. Enjoy your new job, & yet I hope this never happens 2 u.” RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Calls Kathy Griffin’s Accusations of Drug Use ‘100 Percent False’ The tweets prompted a lengthy reply from Cheadle. “Sigh … ok, kathy. 1) we had one conversation on a flight about our mutual disgust for individual 1. i don’t ‘friend’ that quickly so we can’t really be ‘exes,'” he said. “2) had i been your ‘friend” and you had asked my opinion, i would have said, ‘kathy. for you own sake, please do NOT depict yourself holding the bloody, severed head of the president, evoking daesh, daniel pearl and every other painful, disturbing memory associated with it, your first amendment rights notwithstanding.’ and had you said, ‘fkkk you, i’m doing it anyway,” i would’ve said, “well girl, be prepared to have the dogs sicced on you. the secret service doesn’t play around with sh*t like that no matter WHO the president is. you’re also risking your career for what i see as zero upside. just tell him to #diagf like i do.” maybe you would have listened. doubt it.” “3) taking every opportunity to oppose him and support those looking to unseat him, IS defending you albeit not your personal, cringe worthy photo-op,” he continued. “4) apologize for a tweet!? …5) i’m sorry that you’re still dealing with the aftershocks of your actions. it’s egregious.” “6) this is six more than necessary answers to your ‘don’s a d— because he didn’t go on tv to champion me,’ tweet. 7) you wanna rap offline, you know how that works,” he concluded. depict yourself holding the bloody, severed head of the president, evoking daesh, daniel pearl and every other painful, disturbing memory associated with it, your first amendment rights notwithstanding." and had you said, "fkkk you, i'm doing it anyway," i would've said, "well — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2019 3) taking every opportunity to oppose him and support those looking to unseat him, IS defending you albeit not your personal, cringe worthy photo-op. 4) apologize for a tweet!? 😂😂 …5) i'm sorry that you're still dealing with the aftershocks of your actions. it's egregious. — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 15, 2019

Hours later, Cheadle circled back to clear the air.

“tweeps. i don’t hate @kathygriffin or harbor any ill will, irrespective of the narrative several places are currently running with,” he tweeted. “i didn’t attack her before or since and don’t consider her an enemy. i’m not sure how/why this all bubbled up over a cap but let’s dead it.”

Griffin thanked him for the message.

“Thank you for this, Don. I have a lot of respect for you and I know we are of like mind politically,” she said. “I’ll admit I am still frustrated that 17 months after the Trump pic I still don’t have a significant public advocate. Sometimes these frustrations bubble up unexpectedly.”

In the wake of the Trump mask controversy, Griffin was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper for 10 years.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Shares Powerful Thread About Trump Mask Controversy 1 Year Later

After being unable to tour in the United States, Griffin went overseas, performing in 23 cities in 15 countries. She eventually returned to the U.S. for the final leg of her “Laugh Your Head Off World Tour,” which included gigs in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Chicago and a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall in New York.

“I’m trying to sort of get people to forgive me and get people to come back to me or give me a chance,” she told the AP last April. “And it’s interesting. It’s really like I’m starting all over again.”