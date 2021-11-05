"IT'S MY BIRTHDAY, BABY!" Kathy Griffin wrote on Instagram, celebrating her 61st birthday with a topless dance on her balcony

Kathy Griffin Does Topless Dance to Celebrate Her Birthday After Cancer Diagnosis: '61 and Sexy'

Kathy Griffin celebrated her birthday in her birthday suit.

The comedian turned 61 on Thursday, posting a video of herself celebrating with a topless dance on her waterfront balcony. "IT'S MY BIRTHDAY, BABY! 61 AND SEXXXXY," Griffin captioned the Instagram video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was met with celebratory messages in the comments section.

Griffin's birthday festivities come after she revealed her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer in August, despite having never smoked. She shared that her doctors "are very optimistic" as she prepared to undergo surgery to have part of her left lung removed.

The My Life on the D-List star's rep told PEOPLE later that day that the surgery was successful. "She is now out of surgery and everything went well, per her doctor," the rep said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She gave her own health update shortly after. "To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" she wrote on Instagram.

"The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills." Griffin added. "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Shares 'Funny' Joke from Her Doctor While Recovering from Lung Removal Surgery

During her cancer treatments, Griffin has continued dispensing the humor for which she's become famous. In September, she jokingly explained the "one thing that doesn't suck about cancer" in an Instagram post.

"One thing that sucks about cancer, it's hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case vocal chord issues," she wrote.

"One thing that doesn't suck about cancer... how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms Kathy about anything with 'Really, d-------??? Try CANCER!" Griffin continued. "I cannot get enough of it."