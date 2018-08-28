Kathy Griffin and More Celebs Criticize Louis C.K.'s Comeback After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Actor and comedian Louis C.K. made a surprise appearance at New York City’s Comedy Cellar on Sunday night, his first set since admitting to sexual misconduct nine months ago. While the audience reportedly greeted him with a standing ovation, celebrities and fellow comedians are slamming his return to the stand-up circuit.

RELATED: Louis C.K. Returns to the Stage for First Stand-Up Set Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

According to The New York Times, C.K., 50, took the stage for a 15-minute set around 11 p.m., performing for a sold-out crowd of roughly 115 people. Dressed in a black V-neck shirt and gray pants, the Louie star “was very relaxed,” the club’s owner, Noam Dworman, told the Times. He did not mention the allegations against him, and instead worked his way through “typical Louis C.K. stuff” like racism, parades and tips for waitresses.

Louis C.K. I Love You, Daddy (2017) Louis C.K. CR: Courtesy TIFF

“It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material,” Dworman said. “Almost like any time of the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new act.”

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film I Love You, Daddy Should Just ‘Go Away’

And to comedians who’ve struggled to earn time on Comedy Cellar’s well-known stage, the issue is just that. His comeback, as some are calling it, suggests nothing has changed for his career despite his actions. Here are the celebs saying Louis C.K. should disappear all over again.

The stand-up comedian Kathy Griffin took issue with “the boys club” that allowed C.K. back onstage so quickly.

A) You know how many talented women and POC comics are knocking on doors trying to get some time in front of audiences or powerful people in this business? And Louis just gets to glide back in on his own terms? Gosh, does it payoff to be in the boys club..the white boys club https://t.co/hewlglA2a7 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 28, 2018

Top Chef host and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi used the opportunity to encourage her fans to support other, lesser-known comedians, especially women and people of color, instead of C.K.

Not falling for this Louis CK "triumphant return" narrative after years of him humiliating women who worked for & with him — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 28, 2018

Corporate star and stand-up Aparna Nancherla also took issue with the role of men in society.

louis ck getting a standing ovation for dropping in to a comedy club less than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct tells you all you need to know about how society applauds powerful men for doing less than the minimum of decency — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 28, 2018

Elayne Boosler, one of the first women to build a successful career in comedy, implied C.K. was a “bully” and a “coward.”

Louis CK, the comic known for "exploring reality", last nite ".. performed 'typical Louis C.K. stuff' -racism, waitresses’ tips, parades." WTF? Well, all bullies are cowards, aren't they? You've done nothing that merits forgiveness, and this bs insults truth in comedy. — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) August 28, 2018

Chuck Wendig, a popular comic book writer shared that C.K. was “once one of [his] favorite comedians” but called out the hypocrisy of his jokes about “white dudeness.”

Counteropinion: Louis CK, once one of my favorite comedians, joked about his privilege and white dudeness on stage while, behind the curtain, using that privilege and white dudeness to sexually harass and harm women and their own careers in comedy. So he can stay in the shed. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) August 28, 2018

Ian Karmel, the head writer for The Late Late Show with James Corden, worried about what C.K.’s return could mean for women in the workplace.

Louis CK being "banished" from stand-up comedy wasn't some kind of petty punishment, it was a fucking workplace safety issue. — Bris Farley (@IanKarmel) August 28, 2018

Another facet of the controversy developed when comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted in favor of C.K.’s behavior, admitting that he didn’t know if C.K. had “served his time” but was happy to see him try.

Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try. https://t.co/QmqdGJnIjy — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 28, 2018

One of the first to respond was former Roseanne star Tom Arnold. The actor and comedian joked wryly that Black would be trying to helped disgraced former Today host Matt Lauer.

New theory: Michael Ian Black is the Paul Revere of #MeToo Louis CK tried to sneak back in so Michael lights him up with good vibe tweets & alerts the patriots. I predict Michael does some Matt Lauer tweets tomorrow. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 28, 2018

The New York Times reported on C.K.’s behavior in a November article, in which five women, including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry, detailed their alleged experiences with him, which include him masturbating in front of them without their consent. The next day, C.K. responded with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”

RELATED: Louis C.K. Admits Sexual Misconduct Allegations ‘Are True’