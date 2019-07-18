Kathy Griffin Claims Andy Cohen 'Treated Me Like a Dog': 'One of the Worst Bosses I Ever Had'

The feud between Kathy Griffin and her former boss Andy Cohen continues.

Nearly two years after drama between the pair first began, Griffin, 58, sat down with PEOPLE Now on Tuesday, where she opened up about her broken friendship and past history with Cohen, 51.

The comedian and the Watch What Happens Live host have been involved in a rift since Oct. 2017, but things escalated when Cohen was tapped to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper after Griffin was fired for posing with a mask of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied head.

“Andy Cohen treated me like a dog,” she told PEOPLE Now hosts Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Parsons. “He was, like, one of the worst bosses I ever had.”

Griffin went on to insinuate that Cohen had something to do with the fact that her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List, was canceled on Bravo in 2010.

“The guy, he decides the entire slate at Bravo, and yet he gave himself a talk show that magically gets renewed every year,” she said. “So, you know, I had a talk show at Bravo for two years that got canceled. And I thought, ‘Yeah it’s sort of competition for Andy,’ So, no, he has not been very kind.”

A rep for Cohen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Griffin has made similar comments about Cohen’s alleged treatment in the past.

In October 2017, Cohen quipped to TMZ that he didn’t know who Griffin was when asked how he thought the comedian would take the news about the NYE replacement.

Griffin then fired back on Twitter, pointing out that the stars have known each other for years. (Her reality show ran for six seasons from 2005 to 10 on Bravo, where Cohen was previously the head of development.)

“Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps,” she said. “Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.”

The next day, Griffin released a 17-minute long YouTube video titled Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story and claimed that Cohen lives “to take women down.”

Later that month, Cohen opened up about the incident on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, and said he had no idea his stunt would backfire the way it did.

Cohen explained that he was approached by TMZ as he was on his way to have lunch with Watch What Happens Live writer and radio co-host John Hill. In order to “avoid getting involved” with the TMZ cameraman, Cohen said he decided to “quote the great Mariah Carey, which is funny in my mind.”

“And stupid!” he added. “Something that is so innocuous and dumb, so it’s the classic ‘I don’t know her.’” (The quip referenced Carey’s infamous remark about not knowing who Jennifer Lopez is.)

“I failed my Mariah impression,” Cohen continued. “I did not think, ‘Oh, this is going to blow up’ whatsoever … If you were a comedian and someone said, ‘I don’t know you,’ and it was obvious, like, aren’t there much more important things? How offensive is that in the galaxy?”

Most recently, Cohen addressed their feud in an interview with Howard Stern and explained that he had moved on.

“I got the job on CNN, I’m on Bravo all these hours — I get it,” Cohen told Stern on his SiriusXM show in May 2018. “So, hate me. I’ll be that guy for you, if it makes you happy and gives you peace. I’m just not going to take it on. I’m at peace. I’m a lover, not a fighter.”