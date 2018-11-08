Kathy Griffin Splits from Boyfriend Randy Bick After 7 Years Together: 'I Will Always Adore Him'

Kathy Griffin is single.
The comedian confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on Thursday.
“God help me, but I¹m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up. After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him,” she tweeted.
Griffin, 58, and Bick, who is 18 years the comedian’s junior, began dating in 2011 after meeting at a wine festival. Griffin previously told PEOPLE that she thought their first encounter would be nothing more than a one-night stand.
“I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will,” she joked.
The couple lived together in Griffin’s Bel Air home, along with their two rescue dogs Pom and Larry.
“We have a great time, and he’s very sweet and very mellow,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”
Griffin married software entrepreneur Matthew Moline in 2001, but the comedian filed for divorce four years later after she claimed he stole from her over an 18-month period. She dated Apple co-founded Steve Wozniak from 2007-08.