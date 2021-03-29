Her kids are huge fans of her role in the Marvel series — but not all of her work has been quite so family-friendly

Kathryn Hahn Says Her Kids Were 'Suspiciously Nicer' to Her After Watching WandaVision

Kathryn Hahn has Marvel's WandaVision to thank for helping her finally reach "cool mom" status with her two children.

On Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, the 47-year-old actress said that her son Leonard, 14, and daughter Mae, 11, whom she shares with husband Ethan Sandler, were thoroughly impressed with their famous mom's role as (spoiler!) nosy neighbor Agnes/villainous witch Agatha Harkness in the hit Disney+ series.

"No one can really admit to their mom that they're cool, which I understand and respect, but they definitely were a little bit, I would just say, suspiciously nicer to me these days," says Hahn. "So I feel like I'm going to take that as a huge compliment. They're definitely proud for sure."

And according to Hahn, tuning into the hit series — which follows Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision in the mysterious town of Westview — became a family affair for the actress and her clan.

"We got to watch it together, which was something that they have not really been able to do much with mom's work," she tells Rubenstein. "But we were able to watch it weekly, which was so fun."

Kathryn Hahn and actor Ethan Sandler and children attend the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 26, 2017 Image zoom Kathryn Hahn with husband Ethan Sandler and their kids | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION Image zoom Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Hahn said it's not the first of her projects her kids have loved — they're fans of Anchorman and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — but there have been a few of her projects that haven't been quite so family-friendly.

"We had to fast forward through Step Brothers because they realized they couldn't see anything that I did in that movie," she says. "So, I was never in the movie; it's as if Mom was never in the film ... one day we're going to have to go back and watch that again."

Kathryn Hahn Helps Launch The I Love You, But Sometimes You Stink Febreeze Campaign Image zoom Kathryn Hahn | Credit: Donna Ward/Getty

Since WandaVision's premiere in January, Hahn has been celebrated on social media for her acclaimed acting performance (she's already stirred up Emmy buzz) and for her original song "Agatha All Along," which went viral after episode 7.



But, as Hahn admits, she was initially in the dark about her character's worldwide popularity on the internet.

"I don't have social media," she tells Rubenstein, "so I've just been getting a lot of different friends from a lot of different walks of life have sent me memes in so many different contexts. It's just so weird. Cause I'm in here in my garage, so the whole thing feels so out of body."

"But I'm totally tickled by it," Hahn adds. "It's hilarious."

WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.