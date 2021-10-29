Kathryn Hahn Plays Coy About Potential WandaVision Spin-Off for Agatha: 'Anything Can Happen'

"Listen, I don't even know if there is such a thing as a WandaVision spinoff," Kathryn Hahn said, after it was reported earlier this month that her witchy character Agatha Harkness is getting a show

Kathryn Hahn's lips are sealed about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two-time Emmy Award nominee, 48, played coy when she was asked about recent reports that her witchy breakout WandaVision character Agatha Harkness is getting a spin-off.

"Anything can happen," Hahn said. "Listen, I don't even know if there is such a thing as a WandaVision spinoff. All I can say is, I love Agatha and, as we know, anything can happen in Marvel. So who knows."

Hahn stole several scenes on the Disney+ series, which saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) escaping to a New Jersey suburb after the death of her beloved Vision (Paul Bettany) in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. There, she creates a sitcom reality, complete with a nosy next-door neighbor Agnes (Hahn), who turns out to have a magical connection to the Scarlet Witch.

It was reported earlier this month that Hahn is leading an upcoming "dark comedy" spin-off about Agatha. Reps for Hahn and Disney+ did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Hahn, who earned an Emmy Award nomination for her performance on WandaVision, previously told PEOPLE that she's up for reprising the role. "What if I was like, 'No, absolutely not?'" she joked in April. "Of course I would! I would love to. Yeah, absolutely."

The Bad Moms actress noted at the time that she has "no idea" of what's to come, adding that Marvel "runs a real tight ship."