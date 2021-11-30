Kathryn Hahn Plays Coy About Mephisto Theories for WandaVision Spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Could Marvel surprise WandaVision fans with a Mephisto appearance?

Kathryn Hahn appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday and spoke briefly about her upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness, though she played coy when asked about the villain possibly making an appearance.

"I keep hearing that. I have no idea!" Hahn, 48, said. "Who knows. Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all."

Hahn made a giant splash in the limited Disney+ series as Agatha Harkness, Wanda's witchy neighbor who battled for control of the neighborhood. While no plot details have been revealed, Disney+ announced the series will be a "dark comedy" that centers on the magical lead.

The actress also stayed mum on the House of Harkness storyline in general, telling host Drew Barrymore: "I mean, I didn't even know the title of the show until it was released to the public, like they keep it so tight."

The Shrink Next Door star could've heard the rumor from fans who are waiting for Mephisto, the devil of the Marvel Comics universe, to appear in a Disney+ series since he has never appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rumors of a second season for WandaVision were previously debunked when Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen, told PEOPLE that the show won't be renewed. "No, that's easy for me to answer. It is a limited series. It's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing," Olsen said ahead of the Season 1 premiere on Disney+.