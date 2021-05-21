"I was like, 'Just do the job.' If my 13-year-old self had known that this was in my future, I could not have worked," Kathryn Hahn said of working with former Parks and Recreation costar Rob Lowe

Kathryn Hahn Jokes She Had to 'Forget' About Her Childhood Crush on Rob Lowe to Play His Love Interest

Both Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn called in to the show on Friday to chat about their time on the hit NBC comedy, while their former costar, Rob Lowe, filled in as guest host.

During her chat with Lowe, the Wandavision actress — who played the recurring character Jennifer Barkley on Parks and Rec — recalled being nervous at first to film scenes with Lowe's character, Chris Traeger, as she had a major crush on the actor growing up.

"I could not believe that we got to have an onscreen romance!" said Hahn, 47. "I had to forget everything of my childhood so I could be present, because otherwise I would've exploded."

"I turned into an animal — I was like, 'Just do the job.' If my 13-year-old self had known that this was in my future, I could not have worked," she joked.

Kathryn Hahn Rob Lowe and Kathryn Hahn | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The feeling of admiration is mutual for Lowe, 57, who quipped, "How great is it when you get to tell your husband … I tell my wife, 'I got a tough day at work today. I'm gonna go make out with Kathryn Hahn for, like, eight hours.'"

"It's crazy! I couldn't even compute," said Hahn, adding in a robot voice, "I was like, 'Just. Doing. My job.'"

"If I was like, 'It's Rob Lowe,' I couldn't have even handled it," she mused.

"Why. Is. He. Putting. His. Tongue. Down. My. Throat?" Lowe joked, miming robot arm movements and audio as his guest and audience laughed.

Kathryn Hahn Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The Outsiders actor went on to praise Hahn for her turn as Agatha Harkness in the recently wrapped Marvel limited series Wandavision, for which he told her he believes she should win a Primetime Emmy Award.

"You've been a killer [actress] for years, and now you're having this moment," Lowe said. "And I'm so happy for you. Have you heard the term 'Hahnissance'? 'Cause I think you're having one."

"I coined 'Hahnissance.' I put it out into the universe, Rob, that was my doing," she joked, adding that she has seen her "big old mouth" on the Agatha winking meme that has been making its rounds on the internet.