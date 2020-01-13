Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Reunite as Source Says They've 'Always Still Loved Each Other'

It appears like Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel‘s on-off relationship may be on again.

The exes raised eyebrows when the Southern Charm star posted a photo of herself posing alongside Ravenel at a James Bond-themed party over the weekend.

“Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together. They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more,” the source says. “She feels comfortable with him again, and they’ve both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There’s that spark, and they’re letting themselves explore it right now.”

Lawyers for Dennis and Ravenel did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment. On Monday morning, Ravenel denied that they are dating, tweeting in reply to a fan’s question, “No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along. And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”

Dennis and Ravenel aren’t in a rush to define the relationship, the source explains.

“It’s not like they’ve defined their relationship that they’re back together right this second, but that’s very much what’s happening,” the source says. “The thing with them is, this all can change in two days. That’s how they are. It’s always so up and down. Right now it’s up and in a very good place.”

In the photo from the 007 bash, Dennis is seen leaning into Ravenel as they smile alongside two friends. She captioned the post, “I’m nobody’s Bond girl!”

News of reunion may come as a shock to Bravo fans, considering Dennis and Ravenel’s acrimonious relationship as they battled for custody of their children over the past few years — and Dennis’ characterization of their time together.

“I didn’t really realize what all had gone on or not gone on until after the relationship was over and truly. I had time to reflect and I actually feel the emotions,” she told PEOPLE in April 2019. “I felt like I had been under control. I just listened and did whatever I was told.”

But the source suggests to PEOPLE that a reconciliation was almost inevitable.

“They’ve always still loved each other, no matter what they were going through. They have this very magnetic relationship,” the source says. “It’s like they’re drawn to each other. Whenever they’re in a room, the way they look at each other, they’ve always had this crazy love.”

An insider close to Bravo tells PEOPLE that producers have not reached out to Ravenel about any plans to return to Southern Charm. Season 7 is expected to start shooting soon.

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The pair recently celebrated Christmas together with their two children: daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3.

The two met when Dennis was a 21-year-old college student. Dennis, now 28, and Ravenel, 57, became romantically on season 1 of Southern Charm in 2014. The couple broke up acrimoniously after Dennis gave birth to Kensie but reunited in 2015, just long enough to conceive their son.

Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time. In October 2018, Dennis filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after their former nanny accused Ravenel of rape.

Ravenel was arrested and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He agreed to pay a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence. Ravenel and the nanny reached a $125,000 settlement in October, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

After a lengthy custody battle, the pair agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children in November 2019, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.

“The parties’ custody agreement awarded Mr. Ravenel primary legal custody of the minor children,” his lawyer said in a statement. “The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights.”

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

Ravenel’s lawyer added, “This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis. Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny’s salary in lieu of child support.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in November, Dennis expressed relief that the court battle was over.

“I feel good that we actually are moving forward,” she said. “I feel like we had been at a standstill and my whole life has been stunted from that. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted.”