Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Reunite for Daughter's Preschool Graduation

Southern Charm exes Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have put their differences aside and reunited for their daughter’s preschool graduation.

On Thursday, Dennis, 26, shared a sweet slideshow of photos from Kensington Calhoun’s ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Our little graduate!” Dennis wrote of the 5-year-old. “Can’t believe she is going to be a kindergartner! 😭 #adulting“

In the first shot, Dennis and Ravenel can be seen posing alongside Kensie, who is shown holding a bouquet of flowers, and son Saint, 3.

Dennis also posted a photo of herself and Kensie sharing an adorable embrace following her graduation with the little girl still wearing her black cap and gown.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel with their children Instagram/Katheryn Dennis

The family outing comes after years of turmoil between Dennis and Ravenel, who split in 2016.

When Dennis found out she was pregnant with Kensie in 2014, she claims Ravenel forced her to hide her pregnancy.

“I was removed,” Dennis told PEOPLE in April. “He moved me immediately to a different state, kept my pregnancy a secret until the day I gave birth.”

RELATED: Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Found Out About Thomas Ravenel’s Arrest in the News

Dennis welcomed her daughter when she was 22. She says she found out people knew about their baby only when a media outlet reached out to her directly and asked.

“I received a call in the hospital bed,” she said. “And then it was, ‘Okay, now people know.’ It was just very, very odd circumstances.”

But even after giving birth, Dennis says she never felt supported by Ravenel, which made the adjustment to motherhood that much harder.

Three years ago, Dennis lost custody of the children and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test, testing positive for marijuana.

In 2016, Ravenel was awarded full custody, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody.

Kathryn Dennis and Kensie Kathryn Dennis Instagram

In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a woman who worked as his children’s nanny accused him of rape, Charleston County jail records show.

A judge has ordered Ravenel to go to trial, though he has not yet entered a plea.

“I felt sad and scared and lonely and confused and quarantined and isolated,” she said. “I was just trying to understand what was going on with the other person —feeling actually happy looking at my child while the other person was not necessarily present, even mentally.”

RELATED: Thomas Ravenel Did Cocaine, Abused Kathryn Dennis & Wanted to Abort Baby, Ex-Nanny Claims: Report

Ravenel has denied all the allegations through his lawyer.

Southern Charm cast Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, (who died last year in a plane crash) told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

“The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Ravenel is no longer a cast member on Southern Charm.

He announced his departure in August writing, “I’m not doing the show anymore,” he tweeted. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”