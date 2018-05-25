Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Fights Thomas Ravenel's Girlfriend: 'You Won't Be Here in a Month'

The claws are officially out.

On Thursday night’s episode of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis gets into a heated argument with her ex Thomas Ravenel‘s new girlfriend.

Dennis and Ravenel are planning a party for their son Saint’s 2nd birthday. But while the two are onboard with planning a joint party, Dennis doesn’t want Ravenel’s new girlfriend Ashley Jacobs to attend.

And Ashley isn’t a fan of being left out.

“I know there’s a birthday for Saint and I know I haven’t received my invite yet,” Jacobs tells Ravenel. “I don’t really have respect for someone who can’t be mature enough to at least extend an invite. That’s the classy thing to do.”

Even though Ravenel admits he agrees with Dennis on the issue, he says he “feels obligated” to make Jacobs think he supports her side.

“If she’s smart, she knows that I can be her greatest ally,” continues Jacobs. “And if she’s really stupid, I can be her worst enemy. If she includes everybody but excludes me, it will be a problem — a big problem.”

The conversation continues as the couple drive to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for a group trip — where Dennis will also be. Jacobs says if the situation were reversed, she would invite Dennis’ boyfriend to the party.

“I know that if we threw Saint a birthday party, and I know she is dating someone, I’d say ‘bring him!” she says. “I just hope that you would stick up for me if Kathryn doesn’t invite me to your son’s birthday.”

Ravenel is quickly becoming sick of the topic. During a confessional, he says he “finds it annoying she can’t drop it.”

“I absolutely support you,” he tells Jacobs. “But I have kids to raise. I want to be steady Eddie.”

The issue comes to a head during a dinner with the group when Jacobs directly asks Dennis who is invited to Saint’s birthday party.

“I just want to know if it’s something I’m included in or I’m not,” says Jacobs. “I mean you just can’t say it to my face. Am I invited or am I not invited?”

Kathryn Dennis Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

When Dennis tries to divert the conversation and suggests they talk about the subject another time, Jacobs gets even more frustrated, and the situation quickly escalates.

“You want to be invited to something right now and you’re going to talk to me that way?” says Dennis. “I mean you’re like threatening me and you’re trying to ask if you’re invited to my son’s birthday.”

As the argument heats up, Dennis says she thinks Jacobs and Ravenel are on the fast track to breaking up. “You’re probably not going to be here in a month,” she says.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere, so get used to me,” replies Jacobs. “I see those children more than you see them.”

At this point, the table jumps in to defend Dennis and tells Jacobs to calm down.

“If you want to be put in your place, I’ll put you in you’re f—— place,” says Dennis.

Dennis, 25, has two children with Ravenel, daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. In 2016, Dennis lost custody and entered rehab after she tested positive for drugs.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ravenel, 55, has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, including the ex-couple’s former nanny.