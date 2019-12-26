Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ex Thomas Ravenel Reunite for Christmas with Their Kids

After resolving their custody battle, Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel got together to spend Christmas with their two children.

The exes both appeared in photos on her Instagram Story showing their daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, opening gifts on Christmas morning.

Dennis, 28, shared several selfies of herself and her kids, plus candid moments from her many attempts at a family Christmas portrait, which did not include Ravenel, 57. “No idea how families get all of these perfect family photos. this is our version 🥴❤️ merry christmas,” the mom of two captioned three photos of the trio on Instagram.

Southern Charm costar Patricia Altschul wrote a message in the comments section with praise. “Merry Christmas to you and your two beautiful children. I know next year will be your most successful one yet,” commented Altschul, 78.

This Christmas marked the second holiday since the exes finalized a custody agreement in November. (The pair spent Thanksgiving with their kids, separately.)

Dennis and Ravenel, who no longer stars on Southern Charm, previously agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE.

“The parties’ custody agreement awarded Mr. Ravenel primary legal custody of the minor children,” his lawyer said in a statement. “The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights.”

Ravenel’s lawyer added, “This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis. Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny’s salary in lieu of child support.”

Three years prior to the November 2019 agreement, Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time.

In October 2018, Dennis filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

Then a month later, in September, Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery after his children’s former nanny accused him of rape. He agreed to pay a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence. Ravenel and the nanny, Dawn, reached a $125,000 settlement in October, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

Speaking to PEOPLE in November about her custody agreement with Ravenel, Dennis expressed relief that the court battle was over.

“I feel good that we actually are moving forward,” she said. “I feel like we had been at a standstill and my whole life has been stunted from that. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted.”