Kathryn Dennis Files for Change in Child Custody and Visitation After Ex Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

Kathryn Dennis is seeking changes in her child custody agreement with ex Thomas Ravenel, who was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

PEOPLE confirms the Southern Charm star, 27, filed for a modification of custody and visitation on Oct. 26. Dennis and Ravenel currently share 50/50 custody of their two children: 4-year-old daughter Kensie and son Saint, who turns 3 on Nov. 17.

Dennis and Ravenel’s attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. Us Weekly was the first to report.

News of Dennis’ filing comes days before Ravenel’s Nov. 5 preliminary hearing for an assault charge. Ravenel was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

Dennis had previously lost custody of her kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for a drug, and spent two years proving her sobriety through random drug tests in order to gain that custody back.

Dennis previously opened up to PEOPLE about the pain she felt when she lost custody of her children.

“It’s absolutely not something I thought I’d ever face. It all happened so fast. Losing my kids, I just remember falling on my knees and breaking down like every single day,” she said. “When you don’t have your children with you and they’re at such fragile, young ages, it just feels like part of you is not there.”

Police first began investigating the disgraced politician in May after a woman reported him for sexual assault. A former nanny to his children named Dawn claimed to PEOPLE that she is that woman and alleged that, while his daughter was sleeping nearby, he “corralled” her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and “proceeded to rip my clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Ravenel’s arrest is connected to her allegations.

Ravenel denied Dawn’s allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015. “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.” (Terbrusch was killed in a plane crash in October.)

In late September, Bravo exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning to Southern Charm as a cast member. Dennis is currently filming season 6 of the popular series.