Kathryn Dennis Temporarily Loses Custody of Kids with Thomas Ravenel, Is Granted Supervised Visits

In a statement to PEOPLE, Thomas Ravenel's attorney said Kathryn Dennis currently has supervised weekend visitation

Kathryn Dennis has lost custody of her two children with Thomas Ravenel following the reported filing of a temporary custody order on Feb. 25.

More than a year after the exes settled their contentious custody battle, PEOPLE has confirmed that Ravenel, 58, has temporarily regained primary custody of daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Ravenel's attorney said Dennis, 29, has supervised weekend visitation.

"I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties' minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer," the statement began.

The reason for the custody change remains unknown, as the court documents have been sealed.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them, and neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties," Ravenel's attorney continued. "As such, and in keeping with the spirit of the protective order, I will not go into detail regarding the circumstances that necessitated the changes to the parties' custodial arrangement."

Dennis' attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel with their two children | Credit: Kathryn Calhoun Dennis/Instagram

The exes previously agreed to share joint custody of their kids in 2019, with Ravenel being awarded primary legal custody.

"The parties' custody agreement awarded Mr. Ravenel primary legal custody of the minor children," Ravenel's lawyer said in a statement at the time. "The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights."

"This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis," the statement continued. "Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny's salary in lieu of child support."

Dennis confirmed the news on Twitter at the time, saying that the former couple had "resolved all matters related to our children."

"Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children," she wrote. "I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children's best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y'all for all of your patience, support & love."

In 2016, Dennis lost full custody of her children and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel, who no longer appears on Southern Charm, was awarded full custody at the time.

In 2018, Dennis filed documents seeking to obtain primary custody of the kids after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery, four months after his children's former nanny accused him of rape.

He pled guilty and received a 30-day sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in lieu of jail time. In October 2019, Ravenel and the nanny reached a $125,000 settlement, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

Ravenel is also father to son Jonathan, 8 months, with ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe.