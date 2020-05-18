Kathryn Dennis Slams Accusations of Racism and Starting Rumors About Cameran Eubanks' Husband

Kathryn Dennis is "heartbroken" over what she says are false narratives being spread about her.

On Monday, the Southern Charm star, 28, posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story, in what appears to be a response to reports claiming she started a rumor about Cameran Eubanks' husband and recent accusations of racism.

"I've been quiet since all this started and told not to post anything but I can't stand it anymore," she wrote. "Y'all have to know that this whole thing has been blown out of context. I'm freakin heartbroken and SO depressed because the way I'm being portrayed is totally not true!!!"

"I use that emoji all the time bc it looks silly and awkward and that's my baseline," Dennis said in reference to using a monkey emoji when talking to black radio show host Tamika Gadsden last week.

Dennis previously apologized for the racially insensitive incident and acknowledged that "using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive."

Dennis has since been let go from her job as brand ambassador for Gwynn's of Mount Pleasant, a luxury lifestyle store in South Carolina.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But in her note on Monday, Dennis claimed she was not aware of who she was speaking to at the time.

"The account was anonymous I didn't even know who I was messaging????" she wrote. "And now I've been labeled all this crazy stuff and it's just not true. And it's not fair."

"And I see now that I'm back on IG that some*** people are thrilled to use this situations to come up on their own. Use for their own benefit," Dennis wrote, appearing to address claims that she started the rumor that Eubanks' husband Jason Wimberly had an affair.

"I'm not gonna let that happen. Never have, never will. I'm making a full statement tomorrow but I had to respond bc I cannot stand my character being annihilated. Please just be patient and know this s--- is just not true," Dennis concluded.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

Last week, Rebecca Wash — a makeup artist in Charleston, South Carolina who has been accused of being Wimberly's mistress — denied she had any illicit relationship with Eubanks' husband.

"I have been wrongfully accused of having a relationship with the husband of [Cameran Eubanks] of Southern Charm," Wash wrote Thursday in a statement on Instagram.

She went on to explain that she had "never met [Jason Wimberly] or Cameran in my life."

Wash also alleged that Dennis was the source of the rumor.

"The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful," Wash said. "I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photoshoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious."

Image zoom Cameran Eubanks with her husband Jason Wimberly and daughter Palmer Cameran Eubanks/Instagram

Eubanks reposted Wash's words on her Instagram Stories. "It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud," said Eubanks. "I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn't. Rebecca Wash is the victim here."

Wimberly and Eubanks have been married since 2014, and share 2½-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne.

On Wednesday, AllAboutTheTea.com published a report claiming Wash and Wimberly had been having a two-year affair behind Eubanks' back. A source allegedly claimed Eubanks "was handling it privately off camera" and was "devastated" when she found out producers were plotting to bring up the allegation on the season, quitting the show in the process.

Later that night, Eubanks spoke out, saying that though she was leaving Southern Charm, the decision to walk away from the Bravo reality series was made before this allegation surfaced.

The Real World: San Diego alum also denied the cheating allegations, calling them "ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage" and noting that viewers should "disregard any fabricated rumor" because they were only "a ploy for ratings."

"It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written... some of which pertain to my marriage," Eubanks wrote in her statement.