Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Slams Ashley Jacobs' Claims That the Show Caused Her Weight Loss

Kathryn Dennis’ claws are coming out!

The Southern Charm star slammed her costar Ashley Jacobs on Twitter after the latter explained during last week’s reunion episode that she had lost vast amounts of weight due to the pressures of filming.

“Yes, the pressure of filming made me nervous,” Jacobs told the show’s host Andy Cohen. “It would be hard for me to eat before because I would be so nervous about what to expect.”

She continued, “And then afterward, I had such a hard time even eating, going, ‘I shouldn’t have said that. I shouldn’t have said this.’ And it caused a lot of stress. I put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Dennis, who has had a tense relationship with Jacobs on the Bravo reality show, called her out on Twitter Thursday.

Girl this is your first year and you’re an asshole. Sorry to be blunt but there’s no excuse. The original cast has been through a helluva lot more. Get yourself together and move on. Be an asshole in private. Truth hurts. Bye https://t.co/uF0fXy3oge — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018

“Girl this is your first year and you’re an a——,” she tweeted. “Sorry to be blunt but there’s no excuse. The original cast has been through a helluva lot more.”

“Get yourself together and move on,” Dennis added. “Be an a—— in private. Truth hurts. Bye.”

Jacobs’ weight has been under scrutiny for months. In June, the reality star shared photos of herself lounging on a pool float while wearing a bikini and explained to fans she was battling “severe anxiety.”

The two Bravo stars, who have both had a relationship with Thomas Ravenel, clashed on season 5 of the show with Jacobs often criticizing Dennis’ parenting. Jacobs referred to the mother of two as an “egg donor,” saying her kids “weren’t planned on,” insulting her parenting style, suggesting Dennis was on drugs, and claiming she sees her children with Ravenel more than Dennis does.

Jacobs told PEOPLE in late July she was not trying to replace Dennis in her children’s lives.

“Kathryn is very protective of her children, and I’m not trying to fill any role other than being fun, loving, cool, and silly,” Jacobs explained. “I’m like a babysitter. I walk in the house and they’re like, ‘Throw me on the bed, throw me on the couch, bring me around, let’s draw, let’s go on the swings, put on a movie’ — that’s my relationship.”

Jacobs said she would like to be cordial with Dennis and work toward forgiveness and moving forward.

“I mean I said things to her that obviously she’s very hurt by, understandably, right. So I don’t think I’m her favorite person,” Jacobs admitted. “I have to try to put herself in my position. If she was doing that to me, if it were reverse, would I want to sit down with her? Would I want to make time for her? Is it too soon?”

“Personally, I don’t like to have enemies. I need closure. I want things to be on good terms. Even if we are not best friends, I want there to be an opening for something,” Jacobs continued. “”It would make life easier, not to be full of anger and hate and frustration. It’s uncomfortable for me, it’s uncomfortable for her, it’s uncomfortable for Thomas, and it’s uncomfortable for the children, and that’s the priority. I want to get on that path — to be cordial, to see her out and be able to say hi and have a friendly conversation.”