Kathryn Dennis Shares Photo of Her Late Mother Before Christmas: 'Man I Miss Her'

Kathryn Dennis is feeling nostalgic during the holidays.

On Tuesday, the Southern Charm star and mother of two, 28, shared a throwback photo of her father Luke Dennis and her late mother Allison Calhoun Dennis — who died in August at the age of 59.

“Just found this picture of my mom and dad…” said Kathryn.

“The resemblance is crazy!” she added, noting how much she and her mother looked alike. “Man I miss her.”

Kathryn told PEOPLE in April she was “incredibly close” with Allison, who was a descendant of the seventh U.S. vice president, John C. Calhoun.

“My mom’s my best friend,” Kathryn said. “She stuck by me through so much. I don’t know what I would do without her.”

Allison died on Aug. 7, a source close to Kathryn told PEOPLE.

“Their family requests privacy while they mourn with the sad loss,” the insider said. “They’re very private people and they want their time to cope.”

The Dennis matriarch was retired after working at Santee Cooper water service. She had previously battled cancer and moved in with Kathryn during that time.

“She was sick for a year and a half and I was taking care of her,” Kathryn told PEOPLE. “She’s since been living with me, essentially. It’s great to have her around, especially because she’s so good with the kids [Kathryn’s son St. Julien, 4, and daughter Kensie, 5]. She’s amazing. She’s the best mom I could ever hope for with everything.”

Kathryn has yet to post about her Christmas plans, but she celebrated Thanksgiving last month at her friend and business partner Donna Steele’s house in North Carolina.

“She has a huge family so we are going to have a big celebration,” Kathryn previously told PEOPLE of her holiday plans. “You know, when your mom is gone you have to come up with new traditions.”

The occasion marked the first holiday Kathryn spent after finalizing her custody agreement with ex Thomas Ravenel, 57, in November.

Their agreement comes three years after Kathryn lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel, who no longer stars on Southern Charm, was awarded full custody at the time.

Now, the former couple have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Kensington and Saint, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE.

“I feel good that we actually are moving forward,” Kathryn also told PEOPLE at the time. “I feel like we had been at a standstill and my whole life has been stunted from that. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted.”