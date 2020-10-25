Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Makes Her Relationship with Chleb Ravenell Instagram Official

"They have good chemistry together," a source previously told PEOPLE of Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell

Kathryn Dennis is taking the next step with her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell.

The Southern Charm star, 29, has made her relationship with Ravenell, 32, Instagram official, posting a loved-up photo of the pair on her feed. In the image, Ravenell stands behind Dennis while embracing her, as the reality star smiles for the camera. “YOU💕,” she fittingly captioned the affectionate image.

"They've been dating a few months now," a source told PEOPLE of the couple back in July. "They have good chemistry together."

"He's met the kids and is good with them," added the source of Dennis' two children, Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel. (Despite their very similar last names, he has no relation to Ravenell.)

Chleb attended Western Michigan University, where he was a wide receiver for the school’s Broncos football team. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently is a Product Specialist at Apple.

This marks the reality star's first relationship since her split from singer Hunter Price last August.

Earlier this year, Dennis also denied rumors that she was back together with Ravenel, who welcomed son Jonathan Jackson in July with Heather Mascoe.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the upcoming season of Southern Charm, which premieres this week, Dennis appeared to be at the center of most of the drama.

In addition to covering Ravenel’s baby news, the season will also tackle Dennis’ drinking as well as the accusations of racism that were made against her after she used a monkey emoji when talking to black radio show host Tamika Gadsden. Dennis previously apologized for the racially insensitive incident, acknowledging that the use of the emoji “was offensive.”