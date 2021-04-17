Kathryn Dennis Moves in with Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell amid Custody Issues with Ex Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis previously told PEOPLE that she and Chleb Ravenell are "building a life together"

Kathryn Dennis is taking the next step in her relationship with her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell.

On Friday, the Southern Charm star, 29, posed in her and Ravenell's new sun-soaked apartment in her hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. "So we got our first place together!" she wrote in the caption. "Let @thehomeedit and peel and stick projects begin #theonewheretheymoveintogether."

Dennis posted another photo of herself sitting on the counter of their new kitchen. "Uncomfortably aware that I need to update the spray tan but this 'all-white interior aesthetic' got me sitting down with no furniture," she wrote.

The mother of two and the creative director, 32, began dating last summer and made their relationship Instagram official in October.

Dennis shares daughter Kensington Calhoun, 7, and son Saint Julien, 5, with ex-husband Thomas Ravenel. The 58-year-old former Bravo star temporarily regained primary custody of their two children in late February, over a year after settling their contentious custody battle.

The reason for their latest custody change is unknown as the court documents have been sealed, but Dennis was given supervised weekend visitation.

"I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties' minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer," Ravenel's attorney told PEOPLE at the time.

In February, Dennis told PEOPLE that she and Ravenell are "building a life together."

"It's very much an adult relationship, he and I — and we've definitely become much more of adults over the last year," Dennis said. "I'm just so excited that I really do feel like I have a partner."

After having a pregnancy scare in the recent seventh season of Southern Charm, the couple is hoping to start a family together.