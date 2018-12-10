Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Posts Sweet Photos of Kids as Ring Bearer and Flower Girl

They do!

As her brother Luke Dennis wed girlfriend Natalie Verenes over the weekend in South Carolina, Kathryn Dennis’ children stepped in to do their part, with her son Saint serving as the ring bearer, while her daughter Kensington was a flower girl.

“Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale,” the Southern Charm star, 27, wrote alongside two adorable shots of her kids on the special day.

One image shared Kensie, 4, wearing a white dress and matching coat with a floral garland around her head, while in the other, her son Saint, 3, looked dapper in a little tux.

Sharing just how excited she was to be welcoming Verenes into her family, Kathryn, who was a bridesmaid, posted a photo of herself smiling with the bride and groom.

“I gained a sister yesterday,” she captioned the image, adding a smiling face and ring emoji. “Welcome to our family, Natalie.”

Ahead of the big day, she added in a separate post, ““Many men can make a fortune but few can build a family. Cannot believe my big brother Luke is getting married tomorrow. Just yesterday we were 2 [hot] redheaded noodles running around and now we’re making our own families. #stillgoingtocallyouLukieDukie”

The happy celebration came amid the reality star’s ongoing custody battle with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel.

Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 25 seeking to obtain primary custody of their two children.

In her filing, Dennis accused Ravenel, 56, of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies,” referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him, his recent arrest, and also alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

On Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’ “

Ravenel alleged that Dennis’ attempt to seek primary custody was “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’ ” (Dennis previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She has since earned back 50/50 custody.)

Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September following allegations of sexual assault brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his children.

In November, a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges against Ravenel in a preliminary hearing, ruling that the case will head to trial.

Following his arrest, Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning as a cast member for season 6. His on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs also said she will not film again.