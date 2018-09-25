Kathryn Dennis Says Her Kids Are 'Everything in Life to Me' After Ex Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

Southern Charm‘s Kathryn Dennis is remaining focused on her children’s wellbeing in the wake of their father Thomas Ravenel’s arrest.

Hours after Ravenel, 56, was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree on Tuesday, his ex Dennis shared a photo of the former couple’s two kids — reminding her followers that Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½, are her main priority.

“Everything in life to me,” Dennis captioned a sweet, smiling photo of Kensie wearing a Miami Dolphins cheerleader outfit and Saint sporting a blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

Two months ago, during the season finale of Southern Charm, viewers learned that Dennis has received 50/50 custody of her two children with Ravenel.

The change was a big victory for Dennis, who lost custody and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for a drug.

Dennis previously opened up to PEOPLE about the pain she felt when she lost custody of her children.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

“It’s absolutely not something I thought I’d ever face. It all happened so fast. Losing my kids, I just remember falling on my knees and breaking down like every single day,” she said.

She added: “When you don’t have your children with you and they’re at such fragile, young ages, it just feels like part of you is not there.”

But Ravenel’s arrest poses a serious question: Could Dennis be awarded full custody moving forward?

On Tuesday, Bravo exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning to the reality series as a cast member.

The network’s decision comes after Ravenel suggested he was quitting in August, tweeting “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Police began investigating Ravenel in May after a woman reported him for sexual assault. A former nanny to his children named Dawn claimed to PEOPLE that she is that woman and alleged that, while his daughter was sleeping nearby, he “corralled” her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and “proceeded to rip my clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

A source told PEOPLE that Ravenel’s arrest is connected to her allegations.

Ravenel denied Dawn’s allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Ravenel, a former South Carolina state treasurer, is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.