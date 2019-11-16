” account_id=”416418724″]

Kathryn Dennis is back on the dating scene!

Three months after the Southern Charm star split from former America’s Got Talent contestant Hunter Price, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE at BravoCon on Friday about what she’d like to find in a future partner.

“Like a little nerdy, smart guy who is also a savior-type person. I just think a dude with glasses is cute,” said Dennis, 28, who confirmed that she’s “not dating anyone” at the moment. “My friend made me get on [dating app] Bumble here and it’s really awkward because I’m not like that.”

While dating apps might not be her thing, Dennis said swiping left and right is “kind of fun.”

“It gives you help, like, ‘Need help with an opener?’ I sent someone, ‘What drink do you need in the morning to make you a functional human being?’ ” she said. “It was so awkward!”

Dennis, who shares two children — daughter Kensington Calhoun, 5, and son Saint, 3 — with ex Thomas Ravenel, also said that she’d like to have more children in the future.

“I want more kids for sure, when I’m married,” she shared. “I’ve learned it goes the other way around. Marriage, then kids. Duh Kathryn.”

Earlier this week, Dennis confirmed that her custody battle with Ravenel, 57, had finally come to an end.

“Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children,” she wrote Tuesday. “I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience, support & love.”

Ravenel and Dennis agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE.

“The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights,” his lawyer said in a statement. “This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis. Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny’s salary in lieu of child support.”

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 after testing positive for marijuana and entering rehab.

In October 2018, she filed documents requesting primary custody of her children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault and battery after his children’s former nanny accused him of rape. He agreed to pay a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence.

Ravenel and Nanny Dawn, 44 — who asked that she be publicly identified by her first name and occupation for her own privacy — reached a $125,000 settlement in October, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.