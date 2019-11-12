Kathryn Dennis is glad to put her drama with ex Thomas Ravenel behind her.

The Southern Charm star confirmed the end of her contentious custody battle with Ravenel on Twitter, saying the former couple has “resolved all matters related to our children.”

“Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children,” she wrote Tuesday. “I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience, support & love.”

Dennis and Ravenel share daughter Kensington Calhoun, 5, and son Saint, 3.

The two reached a custody agreement earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed.

Ravenel, 57, and Dennis, 28, have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Kensington and Saint, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE.

“The parties’ custody agreement awarded Mr. Ravenel primary legal custody of the minor children,” his lawyer said in a statement. “The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights. This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis. Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny’s salary in lieu of child support.”

According to court documents obtained by All About the Tea, both Ravenel and Dennis have agreed to raise their children in the Christian faith. They “agree that they have the same basic philosophy with regard to their desire to have their children raised in the Christian faith, and they desire that the minor children be confirmed. The parents shall cooperate to ensure that the children will attend all classes necessary for confirmation.”

When it comes to splitting time with the children, Dennis and Ravenel have created a schedule through summer 2020 and have also created a holiday and special occasions agreement, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Spring/Easter break and Mother’s Day/Father’s Day.

They also agreed to not have “any person with whom they are romantically involved (excluding a spouse) stay overnight with them while the children are present,” the documents read.

Ravenel and Dennis both agreed not to “make any disparaging remarks about the other parent to the minor children, in the presence of the minor children, or within earshot of the minor children, or allow or encourage others to do the same,” according to the documents, or “post any negative remarks about the other on social media.”

And when the children are with the other parent, both Dennis and Ravenel “shall be allowed telephone, SKYPE, FaceTime, text, and email access to the minor children at reasonable times and for reasonable durations when the minor children are in the other parent’s care,” the documents state.

In the agreement, the parents have agreed to “attend co-parenting/parallel parenting sessions with Dr. Sandy Cassell for a minimum of 10 sessions, the cost of which shall be divided equally between the parties.”

Their agreement comes three years after Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel, who no longer stars on Southern Charm, was awarded full custody at the time.

In October 2018, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault and battery after his children’s former nanny accused him of rape. He received a 30-day sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in lieu of jail time.

Ravenel and Nanny Dawn, 44 — who asked that she be publicly identified by her first name and occupation for her own privacy — reached a $125,000 settlement in October, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.