Kathryn Dennis's Ex Chleb Ravenell 'Couldn't Watch' Their Onscreen Breakup: 'Too Emotional'

Chleb Ravenell and Kathryn Dennis split last fall, but their emotional breakup just aired on Southern Charm last week

Chleb Ravenell didn't tune in to Southern Charm after his split from Kathryn Dennis.

"I couldn't watch it. It was too emotional for me. I'm not even going to lie," he told Entertainment Tonight of his onscreen breakup with the reality star, which aired last week. "That literally kind of broke my heart at that time. I literally was trying everything to get back together with her, because I wanted to make it work."

Dennis, 30, and Ravenell, 32, split in the midst of her intense custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel. The episode featured an emotional conversation between the now-exes, each explaining how their needs weren't being met in the relationship.

"I've got a lot going on and I feel like you lack empathy for what I'm going through," Dennis told Ravenell.

"You don't care about my feelings," he responded. "Honestly, I'm trying to make it work."

Dennis rebutted that Chleb comes across as "emotionally unavailable" before the pair called it quits for good.

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Celebrates 1 Year With Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell: '12 Months Down'

Ravenell admitted he and Dennis aren't necessarily on speaking terms after the breakup. "To be honest with you, we've been through whatever we've been through. I hope the best for her," he said to ET.

"Me and her, we don't really talk anymore. I mean, I'm not really too sad about her or anything like that, but I just wish the best for her. If she moves on, finds another guy, I hope he can give her that love that she needs."

Ravenell said he looks forward to bringing the lessons from his relationship with Dennis elsewhere. "We learned from each other. We're going to move on and we're going to use what we learned in that relationship," he added. "And we're going to take it to another relationship and try to be the best individual we can be."

