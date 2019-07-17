Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Denies Addiction Claims from Thomas Ravenel Amid Custody Battle

As Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel continue to battle for custody of their two young children, the Southern Charm star is denying new claims made by her ex that she is still using drugs and is unfit to parent.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published an explosive report based on “hundreds of pages of depositions, sworn affidavits, text messages, emails, bank statements and medical records” that Ravenel’s attorneys submitted to the court and were obtained by the outlet.

Ravenel’s new allegations against the 26-year-old Bravo star include that she is “addicted to prescription medications, marijuana, alcohol, shopping and sex,” according to the Daily Mail. The outlet also reported that medical records show she had an abortion while in rehab.

The documents included an affidavit from Dennis’ ex-boyfriend Ashley Pillar, whom she dated after she underwent rehab. Pillar said that while they were dating, Dennis was “addicted to prescription medications, marijuana, alcohol, and sex,” according to the Daily Mail. Pillar could not be reached when contacted by PEOPLE.

The outlet also showed text messages from one of Dennis’ friends seemingly seeking to purchase Adderall for the reality star.

Ravenel’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Dennis’ lawyer tells PEOPLE that Ravenel’s claims are untrue and that their own submissions to the court will “discredit” his allegations.

“For ethical reasons, I try to avoid making any statements to the press whatsoever,” Dennis’ lawyer says in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday. “However, Kathryn obviously denies all of this and I believe that the submissions to the Court that we have made discredit such allegations.”

A source close to Dennis tells PEOPLE that Ravenel is “doing everything he can to spread lies and drag Kathryn through the mud.”

“She’s holding it together and staying focused on having her day in court,” the source says. “She could have easily remained 50/50 custody and kept her mouth shut. But she is doing what’s right for the kids. And that’s what matters.”

Ravenel requested sole custody of Kensie, 5, and Saint, 3, earlier this month, alleging that Dennis had failed a drug test that was mandated by the court in June.

“While in the possession of the children, Kathryn produced a urine test positive for marijuana, benzodiazepines and amphetamines,” Ravenel said in documents obtained by The Blast at the time. The documents also revealed that Dennis has a prescription for benzodiazepines and amphetamines.

Dennis disputed the “veracity” of the test, later producing a test with negative results.

A temporary hearing followed, but Ravenel’s legal team was still awaiting a ruling by the judge on the issues discussed.

Ravenel was accused of sexual assault last May, and was arrested last September, charged with assault and battery in the second degree. He has denied all charges. One month later, Dennis filed documents in Charleston seeking primary custody of Kensie and Saint.

Last July, Dennis earned back 50/50 custody of the kids after losing custody after failing a drug test and entering rehab in 2016.