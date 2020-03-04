Kathryn Dennis is setting the record straight about her sobriety.

On Wednesday, the Southern Charm star, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, confirmed that she is sober while clapping back at a follower who questioned if she was “high.”

After Dennis shared two videos of herself on Tuesday pushing a shopping cart through a books and home decor section of a store, which were recorded by a friend, someone asked, “Are you high?”

Sharing a screenshot of the interaction on her Instagram Story, Dennis denied being under the influence of drugs and voiced her frustration about her “silly” behavior being misconstrued.

“No. And that’s rude af. I haven’t been high in 4 years. Am I not allowed to have a sense of humor without you people thinking I’m high?!” she responded.

“This has been one of my biggest peeves since Rehab. Feeling like I can’t be silly without people saying stuff like this,” she wrote at the top of the snap, and added at the bottom “let me liveeee.”

Although she says she is not getting high anymore, Dennis confirmed she started drinking alcohol again last August.

“I don’t smoke weed. I don’t do anything illegal like that.,” she told Andy Cohen during the Southern Charm reunion special, before nodding when he asked if she drinks. “It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out and partying by any means.”

Her Instagram post comes nearly four months after Dennis reached a custody agreement with ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares daughter Kensington Calhoun, 5, and son Saint, 3.

In November, Dennis confirmed the end of her contentious custody battle with Ravenel, 57, on Twitter, saying the former couple has “resolved all matters related to our children.”

“Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children,” she wrote. “I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience, support & love.”

Ravenel and Dennis agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Kensington and Saint, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE.

Nearly four years ago, Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel, who no longer stars on Southern Charm, was awarded full custody at the time.

In October 2018, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault and battery after his children’s former nanny accused him of rape. He agreed to pay a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence.

Ravenel and the nanny reached a $125,000 settlement in October, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

Speaking with PEOPLE at BravoCon in November, Dennis was optimistic about the future.

“I feel good that we actually are moving forward,” she said. “I feel like we had been at a stand still and my whole life has been stunted from that. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted.”

She also denied that they two have rekindled their romance after attending a party together in January.

“Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together. They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more,” a source told PEOPLE. “She feels comfortable with him again, and they’ve both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There’s that spark, and they’re letting themselves explore it right now.”

Ravenel also refuted that their reunion was romantic, tweeting, “No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along. And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”