The Bravo star faced backlash for using a monkey emoji in an interaction with a Black radio show host last summer

Kathryn Dennis Accuses Leva Bonaparte of Using Her Racism Scandal to 'Come Up' on Southern Charm

Tensions are rising between Kathryn Dennis and Leva Bonaparte.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at part two of the Southern Charm reunion, Kathryn and Leva go head-to-head while discussing her racism scandal from last year.

In May, Kathryn, 29, was accused of racism for using a monkey emoji in an interaction with a Black radio show host. She apologized for the racially insensitive incident at the time, acknowledging her actions were "offensive."

"It was very late in the evening, I had been drinking, and I don't know why I used the word 'minority,'" she says in the sneak peek. "It was irresponsible. It was the wrong word to use because it seems like I'm discouraging minorities."

When her costar Craig Conover, 31, pushes her on the subject, Kathryn quickly becomes frustrated.

"I don't know how to address it, you guys!" she exclaims.

And things only get more heated when Leva — who has been Kathryn's toughest critic throughout the season — chimes in, saying she's "consistently tried to help" her navigate the situation and learn from her mistake.

"You were trying to isolate me and put me on an island," Kathryn alleges. "You saw an opportunity to come up on my downfall."

"You used my mistake to come up on the show!" she adds. "This is my life."

Offended by the claim that she's "had fun" talking about the racism scandal on camera, Leva fires back, pointing out that she's received "death threats" since joining the show.

"It's my life, too! Do you know how many death threats I get on the internet every day?" she says. "From people being like, 'How could you be with this person and think it's cool and actually be like, oh it's okay, she didn't mean it that way, and actually walk her through it and not cancel her?'"

"Do you even understand it?" Leva continues, fuming. "You are so f---ing disrespectful."

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, Leva, who is Iranian by descent but spent most of her childhood in Canada and South America, said while she was glad the show was tackling "these awkward topics" this season, speaking up wasn't always easy.

"I knew it would come with scrutiny and a lot of awkwardness, and maybe hate," she said.

Ultimately, though, she said she hoped it would resonate with viewers and allow people to understand that we can — and should — have these conversations.

Part two of the Southern Charm reunion airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org tries to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.