Kathie Lee Gifford Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Husband Frank: 'We Know We're Going to Be with Him One Day'

Nearly a year after Frank Gifford is physically gone, he is still very much emotionally with his wife, Kathie Lee.

The Today host delivered a heartfelt speech for her late husband on Tuesday while accepting received a Gracie award for outstanding on-air talent.

Of their two children, Gifford said, “They are the greatest expression of the love that I shared for 29 years with the greatest man I’ve ever known, my husband Frank. Thanks. This is for you, honey. You make me laugh. God bless you all.”

The Giffords were married for 29 years before Frank died of natural causes in August at age 84.

“I’m a grateful girl tonight,” Kathie Lee, 62, told PEOPLE at the event. “Grateful for everybody that helped me along the way. You never do these things alone. And grateful my son and daughter could be here with me tonight.”

“It’s been almost 10 months,” she said. “We’re doing great. Our faith is very deep and very strong. We know where Frank is, and we know where we’re going to be with him one day.”